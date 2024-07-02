14 Secret Ingredients For Ridiculously Good S'mores

If you're gearing up for a summer cookout or camping trip, there's a good chance that s'mores are on your list. Made with graham crackers, chocolate, and roasted marshmallows, this summer favorite is easy to make and assemble. All you need to do to prep is roast the s'mores and get all of your favorite ingredients to put between two pieces of graham cracker. If you want to make your s'mores even more memorable, you can upgrade them with unique and unexpected ingredients that add interesting notes like salty or spicy. Other fun additions can bring more crunch to your s'more or turn a simple treat into a large dessert to share with a crowd.

Some of these secret ingredients bring extra flavor or texture to your s'more via additions to the classic lineup, like including fresh fruit or salty pretzels alongside your chocolate and marshmallows. Other options replace the classic trio of graham crackers, chocolate, or marshmallows with an upgrade that brings a new twist, such as infused chocolate or gourmet marshmallows.