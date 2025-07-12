If anyone knows a thing or two about good food, it's celebrity chef Alton Brown. He spent much of his career delving into the history and science behind cooking on his television show "Good Eats." He's also hosted cooking competitions like "Iron Chef America" and "Cutthroat Kitchen," written several books on food, and created a treasure trove of helpful cooking tips and recipes on his website. It should come as no surprise then that he's just as passionate about tracking down great restaurants.

When Brown comes across a restaurant that blows him away, he's not shy to share it. He's known for shouting out his favorite finds on social media, television shows, and in interviews. Because of that, we have a pretty good idea of what his favorite foods are and where he likes to indulge. From legendary fine dining spots to humble hot dog stands and donut shops, these are 20 of Alton Brown's favorite restaurants.