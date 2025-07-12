20 Of Alton Brown's Favorite Restaurants
If anyone knows a thing or two about good food, it's celebrity chef Alton Brown. He spent much of his career delving into the history and science behind cooking on his television show "Good Eats." He's also hosted cooking competitions like "Iron Chef America" and "Cutthroat Kitchen," written several books on food, and created a treasure trove of helpful cooking tips and recipes on his website. It should come as no surprise then that he's just as passionate about tracking down great restaurants.
When Brown comes across a restaurant that blows him away, he's not shy to share it. He's known for shouting out his favorite finds on social media, television shows, and in interviews. Because of that, we have a pretty good idea of what his favorite foods are and where he likes to indulge. From legendary fine dining spots to humble hot dog stands and donut shops, these are 20 of Alton Brown's favorite restaurants.
1. Musso & Frank in Los Angeles, California
Although Alton Brown is based in Marietta, Georgia, he was born in Los Angeles and has filmed several shows in the city, so he's well-versed in the food scene. There are countless L.A. restaurants to love, but Brown revealed in an AMA Reddit thread that he's partial to one old-school Hollywood spot. He said, "My favorite restaurant in L.A. is and always will be Musso & Frank."
Established in 1919, Musso & Frank is known for its expertly executed martinis and classic grill fare like steaks, chops, and seafood. While Brown didn't share his go-to order, he's likely tried quite a few things on the menu, seeing as how he told The Hollywood Reporter that he eats there at least once a week when he's in town.
(323) 467-7788
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
2. The Manna House Cafe in Marietta, Georgia
As a large city just northwest of Atlanta, Marietta has plenty of places to grab a bite to eat. One of Alton Brown's favorites is the Manna House Cafe. He told Eater Atlanta that it's a "super funky soul food shop" and that he's a big fan of soul food in general, particularly collard greens and cornbread.
Sidle up to the counter at Manna House and you can take your pick from a variety of dishes. Think crispy fried catfish, creamy mac n' cheese, smothered pork chops, and candied yams. Keep an eye out for specials like beef oxtails and all-you-can-eat whiting fillets. And be sure to save room for the dessert of the day. Past options have included caramel cake and peach cobbler.
facebook.com/p/The-Manna-House-Cafe-100045701568069/
(678) 403-8441
234 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta, GA 30060
3. Gibson's Donuts in Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis may be known as the home of the blues and birthplace of rock n' roll, but Alton Brown believes it's also a pretty incredible food town. When he was a guest on the "Eater Upsell" podcast, he said that Memphis was his top food destination in the U.S. The first spot he shouted out for having incredible eats was Gibson's Donuts.
Since 1967, Gibson's has been serving fluffy donuts in an array of flavors like apple fritter, glazed chocolate, and blueberry cake. Fans love that they're baked fresh in-house and packed with flavor. Brown called them the best donuts in the country and said, "As far as I'm concerned, if all the other donuts went away and I still had Gibson's, I'd be okay."
(901) 682-8200
760 Mt Moriah Rd, Memphis, TN 38117
4. The Turk's Inn in Brooklyn, New York
In 2023, Alton Brown took to Instagram to declare that he had a new favorite place in Brooklyn — The Turk's Inn. This quirky spot was actually founded in Hayward, Wisconsin, where it was a popular supper club for over 80 years. When the founders' daughter passed away in 2015, two loyal patrons transported the whole building to Brooklyn to carry on its legacy.
It's easy to see why Brown loves the spot. The decor is vibrant with deep red walls and eclectic artwork. There is also a rooftop garden and a kebab kiosk. The menu features Turkish-inspired mezze dishes and kebabs alongside American classics like Wisconsin cheese curds and fresh salads. "The wedge salad is the best I've ever had," Brown said.
234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
5. Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland, Maine
New England has no shortage of restaurants serving local shellfish and tasty lobster rolls. For Alton Brown, though, one spot stands out above all others. He told USA Today that Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland was the best oyster bar he's ever been to. That's not entirely surprising, considering the James Beard Award-winning spot offers an array of ridiculously fresh catches.
Your meal at Eventide can start with oysters on the half shell, Maine crab claws, tuna crudo, or halibut ceviche. After that, you can move on to hot dishes like buns, rolls, and clam bakes. Brown lauded the fried oyster bun and gushed about the spot's famous brown butter lobster roll. "Every morsel was absolutely perfect, from the meat to the seasoning to the butter," he said.
(207) 774-8538
86 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101
6. Blue Ridge Grill in Atlanta, Georgia
Alton Brown is no stranger to cooking steak. He's offered several genius steak tips over the years, like slathering your steak in mayo if you have no oil or butter. But, like many cooks, he enjoys letting someone else do the cooking every once in a while. One of his favorite spots for a steak dinner is the Blue Ridge Grill in Atlanta.
Brown told Atlanta Eats that Blue Ridge stands out for a few reasons. "Comfy banquettes, quiet, good martini ... and PARKING," he said. Steak options include an 8-ounce filet mignon and a 20-ounce prime bone-in ribeye. Both come with Vidalia onions and can be accompanied by sides like sautéed spinach, whipped potatoes, or corn soufflé.
(404) 233-5030
1261 West Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30327
7. Bar Arbolada in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Burgers are another area that Alton Brown is well-versed in. He covered them on his show "Good Eats" and has shared several burger recipes on his website. He's undoubtedly tried numerous burgers while on the road, but one double cheeseburger impressed him so much that he took to X to declare it the best in America.
Brown visited Bar Arbolada while he was in Oklahoma City for a performance and was blown away by the burgers. Owner Riley Marshall started selling them to boost sales on the weekends, and they became such a huge hit that they're now a mainstay on the menu. The double cheeseburger features nicely charred thin patties topped with American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles, and minced onion in a soft bun.
(405) 601-8659
637 W Main St, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
8. Supernatural Food & Wine in Tampa, Florida
Breakfast sandwiches may just be the perfect way to start the day, especially if you're in a rush and need something handheld and hearty that you can eat on the go. When Alton Brown was in Tampa, Florida, for a performance, he discovered his all-time favorite breakfast sandwich at a spot called Supernatural Food & Wine.
The breakfast sandwich Brown tried at Supernatural was the Bacon, Egg & Cheddar. It features soft-cooked eggs, thick-cut applewood bacon, and extra-sharp cheddar cheese on soft focaccia bread with a special house-made sauce. The small shop also sells breakfast sandwiches with sausage, maple ham, and Greek feta with olives. In addition, it's famous for its sourdough donuts dusted with cinnamon sugar.
(813) 202-3324
305 E Polk St, Tampa, FL 33602
9. Fong's Pizza in Des Moines, Iowa
Even celebrity chefs have their favorite pizza joints that they hit up when they don't want to cook at home. For Alton Brown, Fong's Pizza is a special spot. This quirky Des Moines eatery serves a mash-up of Asian and Italian fare including spicy wings, coconut shrimp, and Brown's favorite — the Crab Rangoon Pizza.
Brown loves the pizza so much he highlighted it on an episode of "Best Thing I Ever Ate." The pizza features a mixture of cream cheese, sour cream, sweet and sour sauce, whipping cream, and surimi (imitation crab). Green onions and Asiago and mozzarella cheese go on top. It's finished with crispy wonton strips and sweet chili sauce. "It's simple, but it's delicious," Brown said.
(515) 323-3333
317 E Court Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
10. The Red Eyed Mule in Marietta, Georgia
When Alton Brown is home in Marietta and craving something hearty and comforting, he heads to the Red Eyed Mule. This diner-style spot is known for its biscuits and hefty burgers that are made with Certified Angus Beef. Brown's go-to order at The Red Eyed Mule is Jake's Sloppy Slaw Burger.
As the name suggests, the Sloppy Slaw Burger features elements of both a sloppy Joe and a burger. It consists of a grilled beef patty topped with chili and a healthy layer of coleslaw, all of which is sandwiched in Texas Toast. Brown told Atlanta Eats that he loves how loaded it is and alluded to the messy goodness. "You need a shower after that," he said.
(678) 809-4546
430 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060
11. Hank's Franks in Lodi, New Jersey
There's nothing fancy about Hank's Franks in Lodi, New Jersey, which may be why Alton Brown likes it so much. This small takeout stand focuses on cooking good old-fashioned hot dogs just like it has since it opened in 1959. Brown told USA Today, "If I could turn on everyone in America to one hot dog, this would be it."
Order a hot dog at Hank's and you'll get an all-beef dog in a natural casing that's cooked "dirty water style" in a hot water bath, which infuses extra flavor into the wieners. The dogs are slapped in fresh buns and served with your choice of homemade toppings like sweet onions, sauerkraut, potatoes, and chili. You can also wash your dog down with a fizzy chocolate egg cream.
facebook.com/p/Hanks-Franks-100063483943550/
(973) 473-8589
210 US-46 E, Lodi, NJ 07644
12. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken in Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis is home to many of Alton Brown's all-time favorite foods, as he revealed on the "Eater Upsell" podcast. In addition to shouting out Gibson's Donuts, Brown said that Memphis had some of the best chicken in the United States. "You've got to go with Gus's for the chicken," he said, referring to Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken.
In the early 1950s, Napoleon "Na" Vanderbilt and his wife Maggie began selling fried chicken out of a tavern in Mason, Tennessee. It became so popular that the couple eventually opened their own restaurant. When their son Vernon "Gus" Bonner took over, he changed the name but kept the original recipe. Now there are multiple locations where you can get Gus's crispy fried chicken served with beans, slaw, and white bread.
Multiple locations
13. Tucson Tamale Company in Tucson, Arizona
Alton Brown has toured the United States several times to perform his culinary variety shows, and he would often ask fans for recommendations of where to eat in the cities and towns he visited. A few of those suggestions led him to spots that became fast favorites of his, like the Tucson Tamale Company in Tucson, Arizona.
Brown told USA Today that he couldn't get enough of the Mexican eats at this popular restaurant and market. He said, "I stood 20 minutes in line to get two tamales and I would have spent 20 minutes to get another two." The tamales come in flavors like red chile beef, black bean and cheese, and green chile chicken. They can also be shipped nationwide.
(520) 403-1888
7286 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704
14. Canoe in Atlanta, Georgia
It's hard to find a more romantic restaurant than Canoe in Atlanta. At least that's what Alton Brown intimated when he told Eater Atlanta that it was his favorite for a nice night out. The restaurant sits on the banks of the Chattahoochee River and is surrounded by gardens. Inside, the elegant wood and brick dining room creates the perfect setting to indulge in fine dining fare.
Executive chef Matthew Basford creates innovative dishes at Canoe, some of which change with the seasons. Starters could include cold-smoked salmon with crispy potato cakes and peppercorn-crusted kangaroo loin. For entrees, you can opt for dishes like the panko-crusted Atlantic cod or the duck and beef burger. Be sure to save room for the popcorn ice cream sundae.
(770) 432-2663
4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
15. Bar Orai in New York City, New York
Listening bars are trending in New York City as relaxed alternatives to rowdy dives and nightclubs, and Bar Orai is Alton Brown's absolute favorite. In an Instagram post, he shared an image of himself and his wife, Elizabeth Ingram, at the bar with a caption that read, "Not only is @bar.orai the best listening bar in NYC, they serve what just may be the best mac and cheese on the planet."
Slip into Bar Orai and you'll find a softly lit space with vinyl records lining shelves on the walls. DJs spin curated sets as guests sip on drams of Japanese whiskey and tuck into izakaya-style bites. Besides the spicy Mentaiko mac and cheese, the menu features options like kimbap and a katsu sando.
(917) 261-4726
212 E 52nd St 2nd fl, New York, NY 10022
16. Salazar in Los Angeles, California
Housed in Los Angeles' Frogtown neighborhood, Salazar is a contemporary Mexican spot that caught Alton Brown's attention back in 2017. The "Good Eats" star posted pics on Instagram of some of the cocktails and food he indulged in at Salazar with the caption, "The guacamole alone is worth the wait."
Grab a seat on Salazar's expansive patio, and you can tuck into starters like shrimp ceviche, pozole, or the guacamole Brown loved so much, which is made with avocado, red onion, cilantro, lime, and pumpkin seeds. Taco choices include al pastor, carne asada, machaca, and fried zucchini. The menu also features burritos, quesadillas, and rustic dishes like the adobo duroc pork chop and wood-grilled hanger steak.
2490 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039
17. Block 16 in Omaha, Nebraska
Block 16 serves up street-style comfort food that's messy, but ultra-satisfying. Alton Brown was thoroughly impressed with the Croque Garcon burger, telling USA Today that it was his favorite hamburger in the country. It features a substantial beef patty topped with a sunny-side-up egg, green onion, mustard, and truffle mayo on ciabatta. "They've turned the hamburger into high art," Brown said.
Besides extra-indulgent hamburgers, Block 16 also offers tasty eats like fried chicken and sandwiches with meat and melty cheese. The Duck Duck Goose Fries with duck confit, crispy skin, cheese curds, mayo, gravy, and gooseberry gastrique are pure decadence. The restaurant also serves up specials that change daily and could include anything from lobster rolls to patty melts and spicy chicken sandwiches.
(402) 342-1220
1611 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68106
18. Seed Kitchen & Bar in Marietta, Georgia
It's easy to see why Seed Kitchen & Bar is one of Alton Brown's favorite hometown restaurants. This bright, buzzy spot uses locally sourced, seasonal ingredients to put a fresh spin on American classics and globally-inspired dishes. Brown told Eater Atlanta that he eats there at least once a week, and that he's also a fan of its sister spot, Stem Wine Bar, next door.
Swing by Seed Kitchen & Bar at lunch or dinner and you can fuel up on vibrant dishes like the pimento cheese crostini, roasted beet salad with orange whipped goat cheese, hickory smoked pork chop, and smoked mozzarella tortellini. The restaurant also serves brunch on Sundays with dishes like the Maryland lump crab eggs Benedict and smoked chicken chilaquiles.
(678) 214-6888
1311 Johnson Ferry Rd #504, Marietta, GA 30068
19. Night + Market in Los Angeles
Chef Kris Yenbamroong made waves on the L.A. food scene when he opened Night + Market in 2010. The fun atmosphere and Thai street food snacks were an instant hit, and the chef would go on to open two more locations in the city and another in Las Vegas. When Alton Brown visited the second location, he was impressed enough to shout it out on Instagram.
Brown's images on Instagram indicate that he tried a variety of dishes, including Night + Market's famous fried chicken sandwich with a crunchy, skin-on chicken thigh dressed with papaya slaw, ranch, cilantro, and jalapeños. Other popular dishes include the crispy rice salad, pad Thai, and "party wings". There's also a great selection of natural wines on offer.
Multiple locations
20. Fred's Meat & Bread in Atlanta, Georgia
Alton Brown made a bold claim when he stated on Instagram, "I'm so sorry Philadelphia, but the best cheesesteak is now in Atlanta." The sandwich he was referring to was from Fred's Meat & Bread in the Krog Street Market. Understandably, Brown's post got mixed responses. However, the spot did earn a Bib Gourmand for its flavorful sandwiches, so that must tell you something.
The cheesesteak at Fred's Meat & Bread features chopped ribeye, American cheese, and caramelized onions on a roll that's crispy on the outside and soft inside. If you want to kick things up a notch, try the Korean cheesesteak with spicy gochujang sauce, American cheese, candied jalapeños, green onion, and garlic aioli. You can get it with either ribeye or chicken.
(404) 688-3733
Krog Street Market, 99 Krog St, Atlanta, GA 30307