Where Alton Brown Orders His Favorite Breakfast Sandwich From
Finding a favorite breakfast sandwich can be a food lover's lifelong journey. Whether it's at a corner bodega in New York, an elegant offering at a fine dining brunch spot, or finally dialing in a customized homemade version, discovering that perfect humble handheld is a moment of pure morning bliss.
It helps to have a list of fast food breakfast sandwiches ranked worst to best as a road map, but it's extra reassuring when you can find a spot with a strong, reliable endorsement. And one such place in Tampa, Florida has exactly that thanks to celebrity chef, TV personality, and cookbook author Alton Brown, who announced to fans that he'd found the best breakfast sandwich ever at the city's Supernatural Food & Wine.
Brown broke the news of this momentous discovery on an Instagram story that also featured a selfie of him holding the sandwich, which no doubt launched a whole lot of orders for the local spot. The restaurant's website proclaims that it is a small but mighty location, and highlights its sandwiches, breakfast options, and lunch plates. It has also since added Brown's quote to the homepage, giving potential diners a professional stamp of approval.
More Supernatural offerings
The menu at Supernatural boasts not just one, but almost an entire page of breakfast sandwiches. From a basic but classic egg, sausage, and cheddar on soft focaccia, to a maple, ham, and swiss, each accompanied by a house special sauce that looks like the kind of sauce that every breakfast sandwich needs. There are also more creative offerings like a Greek feta and olive version, avocado toast with lemon, olive oil, and chile flakes, and even a peanut butter, banana, and maple sandwich.
Patrons can even channel their inner chef and create a custom handheld breakfast, mixing and matching ingredients as they see fit. If the default focaccia isn't of interest, sourdough and gluten-free bread are also available.
While Alton Brown didn't specify which sandwich he had in hand on social media, the restaurant's menu makes it plain — the listing for the classic bacon, egg, and cheddar includes the parenthetical "the one Alton Brown had." While you can hack your breakfast sandwiches by using a single pan at home, if you happen to find yourself in Tampa, you might want to follow Brown's lead straight to Supernatural Food & Wine.