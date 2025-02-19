Where Alton Brown Orders His Favorite Breakfast Sandwich From

Finding a favorite breakfast sandwich can be a food lover's lifelong journey. Whether it's at a corner bodega in New York, an elegant offering at a fine dining brunch spot, or finally dialing in a customized homemade version, discovering that perfect humble handheld is a moment of pure morning bliss.

It helps to have a list of fast food breakfast sandwiches ranked worst to best as a road map, but it's extra reassuring when you can find a spot with a strong, reliable endorsement. And one such place in Tampa, Florida has exactly that thanks to celebrity chef, TV personality, and cookbook author Alton Brown, who announced to fans that he'd found the best breakfast sandwich ever at the city's Supernatural Food & Wine.

Brown broke the news of this momentous discovery on an Instagram story that also featured a selfie of him holding the sandwich, which no doubt launched a whole lot of orders for the local spot. The restaurant's website proclaims that it is a small but mighty location, and highlights its sandwiches, breakfast options, and lunch plates. It has also since added Brown's quote to the homepage, giving potential diners a professional stamp of approval.