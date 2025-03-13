This Restaurant Has 'The Best Double Cheeseburger' In America According To Alton Brown

Recipe developer, food scientist, and Food Network personality Alton Brown has some hot takes. Whether he's adding mayonnaise to scrambled eggs or arguing that Arby's is the only fast food joint that passes the vibe check, his boldest opinions are usually backed up by some objective evidence. The same is true for Brown's contention that he's found the best-ever double cheeseburger America has to offer.

Brown discovered his new favorite burger back in 2021 when he was performing "Beyond the Eats" at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City. After stopping in at Bar Arbolada for a bite before his show, he took to X, formerly Twitter to profess his enthusiasm. Ironically, as owner Riley Marshall told The Oklahoman, he had only offhandedly decided to serve burgers at the bar as a means to boost sales. Then, during the pandemic, those burger sales ballooned in the takeout market. Brown's adoration for the burger (and his public admiration) was perfectly timed. Marshall was about to open a new restaurant in the city called The Flycatcher Club, complete with a more intentional meal service that would include the now-famous burger. As of March 2025, both restaurants are still open and serving today, so if you're passing through Oklahoma City, you can try the lauded burger for yourself.