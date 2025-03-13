This Restaurant Has 'The Best Double Cheeseburger' In America According To Alton Brown
Recipe developer, food scientist, and Food Network personality Alton Brown has some hot takes. Whether he's adding mayonnaise to scrambled eggs or arguing that Arby's is the only fast food joint that passes the vibe check, his boldest opinions are usually backed up by some objective evidence. The same is true for Brown's contention that he's found the best-ever double cheeseburger America has to offer.
Brown discovered his new favorite burger back in 2021 when he was performing "Beyond the Eats" at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City. After stopping in at Bar Arbolada for a bite before his show, he took to X, formerly Twitter to profess his enthusiasm. Ironically, as owner Riley Marshall told The Oklahoman, he had only offhandedly decided to serve burgers at the bar as a means to boost sales. Then, during the pandemic, those burger sales ballooned in the takeout market. Brown's adoration for the burger (and his public admiration) was perfectly timed. Marshall was about to open a new restaurant in the city called The Flycatcher Club, complete with a more intentional meal service that would include the now-famous burger. As of March 2025, both restaurants are still open and serving today, so if you're passing through Oklahoma City, you can try the lauded burger for yourself.
But what does America's best double cheeseburger taste like?
It seems like every celebrity chef enjoys their burger differently, as do most consumers. Some love a thick, dry-aged beef patty, others want an easy-to-eat, thinly smashed version. Some love adding the kitchen sink, like caramelized onions, sliced avocado, or unique cheeses to our burgers, others want to keep it simple without fancy burger upgrades. Alton Brown, meanwhile, clearly values simplicity and an economy of ingredients. The "best" burger Brown ate at Bar Arbolada in Oklahoma City is super straightforward. Two thin burger patties are charred until crisp on the outside, while still juicy at the center. The patties are then topped with American cheese, pickles, onions, mustard, and ketchup. Seriously, that's it. Sometimes the best version of the classic sticks closely to the original.
Brown's favorite double cheeseburger has another advantage, however: its price. The double beef burger will only cost you $9 (or $7 for a single version). You can also try this classic combo veggie burger style. Add a side of fries, pimento cheese and crackers, or, even better, pimento cheese fries, and you'll be well pleased you followed Brown's advice.