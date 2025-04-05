The City That's Home To Alton Brown's All-Time Favorite Foods

Over more than two decades, fans of the popular Food Network show "Good Eats" learned a lot from its energetic and informative host, everything from how to make Alton Brown's unbeatable cup of coffee to using mayonnaise for Alton Brown's delicious scrambled eggs. During that time, we also got to know a lot about Alton Brown's favorite foods, and after an interview with "The Eater Upsell" podcast, we also discovered that the celebrity chef's top food city in the U.S. is none other than Memphis, Tennessee.

A city which is well-known for having some of the best fried chicken and barbecue in the country, Memphis automatically ticked off two of Brown's favorite dishes with ease. But that's not all. The cook and author also waxed poetic about Gibson's, a shop that's been slinging donuts on the outskirts of Memphis for over half a century. Brown also praised Dyer's on Beale Street for the outstanding burger it's offered since 1912.