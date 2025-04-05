The City That's Home To Alton Brown's All-Time Favorite Foods
Over more than two decades, fans of the popular Food Network show "Good Eats" learned a lot from its energetic and informative host, everything from how to make Alton Brown's unbeatable cup of coffee to using mayonnaise for Alton Brown's delicious scrambled eggs. During that time, we also got to know a lot about Alton Brown's favorite foods, and after an interview with "The Eater Upsell" podcast, we also discovered that the celebrity chef's top food city in the U.S. is none other than Memphis, Tennessee.
A city which is well-known for having some of the best fried chicken and barbecue in the country, Memphis automatically ticked off two of Brown's favorite dishes with ease. But that's not all. The cook and author also waxed poetic about Gibson's, a shop that's been slinging donuts on the outskirts of Memphis for over half a century. Brown also praised Dyer's on Beale Street for the outstanding burger it's offered since 1912.
Good Southern-style eats
Memphis possesses a vibrant culture, from its history as Elvis Presley's stomping grounds and the birthplace of rock 'n' roll music, to its unique blend of culinary traditions — specifically soul food and barbecue. Saveur Magazine once recognized Memphis as one of its favorite food cities, touting fare that went well beyond the city's partiality for lip-smacking 'cue.
Although Alton Brown was born in Los Angeles, he has spent much of his life in Georgia, so his preference for — and expertise in — Southern cuisine runs in his blood, so to speak. Just watch "Good Eats," which was revived on Food Network in 2019, and prepare to once again be inundated by Southern specialties; From season one's "The Dough Also Rises" where Brown turns to his grandmother for tips on good biscuit-making, to the creamed corn and cornbread in season two's "Ear Apparent," and mac 'n' cheese in season five's "For Whom the Cheese Melts II." When it comes to Southern cooking, Brown's clearly done his research — and Memphis can't be beat.