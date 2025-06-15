11 Celebrity Chefs Reveal Their Favorite Pizza Chains Of All Time

Nothing beats homemade pizza, but let's be real — it's not always possible to whip up a fresh pie at home. Maybe you don't have the right equipment or ingredients. Or perhaps you're just tired and don't feel like going through the whole rigamarole. That's as true for world-class chefs as it is for the rest of us. Despite the fact that many culinary pros could put together an award-winning pizza with their eyes closed, even the most celebrated chefs turn to pizza takeout or delivery every once in a while when they're craving a slice. And just like us, many of them have favorite pizza chains that they turn to time after time.

We were curious to know which pizza chains top the list for celebrity chefs who spend their days crafting high-end meals. Do Domino's and Pizza Hut pizzas make the cut or are the chefs after smaller, more artisan-style chains? So we did some digging. Some chefs shared their go-to spots directly with us, while others have dropped hints in interviews and on social media. Their picks range from easily recognizable pizza chains to hidden-gem regional spots slinging some seriously good pies. These chefs may create Michelin-level meals for a living, but when it's pizza night and they don't want to do the cooking, here's where they're ordering from.