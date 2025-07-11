9 Pantry Staples You Should Always Avoid Buying At Whole Foods

It may be hard to beat the quality when it comes to nutritious and delicious foods, but the prices at Whole Foods Market are also some of the highest. It might be worth it to splurge on specialty items from time to time (and the lineup on the hot bar, while pricey, is fantastic). When it comes to basics for your pantry, though, you're usually better of sticking to a more budget-friendly alternative. A lot of us like to keep the pantry stocked for convenience, so both cost and usefulness are important considerations. Taste, of course, and quality ingredients are also big factors.

The selection at Whole Foods isn't always what you would expect to see at other mainstream grocery stores, either. You won't find popular brands like Goldfish or Campbell's soup on the shelves, which tend to favor boutique labels instead. If you're in search of iconic childhood snacks or simple cream of mushroom soup for green bean casserole, you'll be wasting a trip heading to Whole Foods for these brands.

Here are the top pantry staples that you shouldn't buy at Whole Foods. Save your hard-earned dollars on these simpler items so that you have room in your budget for something special from the Whole Foods bakery.