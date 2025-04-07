11 Most Seriously Overpriced Foods At Whole Foods

Whole Foods has become known for its high quality, sustainable, specialty selection –- and the controversial high price tag that often comes with that. One quality that makes Whole Foods unique is that it upholds its store offerings to a specific standard. The grocery chain prides itself on strict ingredient standards (including no artificial coloring), ethically sourced meats and seafood, and a curated selection of hard-to-find items. For all of these reasons, Whole Foods is sometimes worth the splurge.

However, not everything at Whole Foods is worth the mark-up. Even after considering its high standards and special selection, much of Whole Foods' offerings are comparable to other grocery stores and can be seriously overpriced. With its warmly lit aisles, health food section, and extensive produce section it can be easy to walk out with a much higher bill than you expected.

So, which Whole Foods items aren't worth it? We looked through the Whole Foods catalogue to get a sense of what foods are worth the splurge, and which ones are really just overpriced.