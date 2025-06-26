Turn Leftover Summer Tomatoes Into A Canned Sauce You Can Use All Year

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Summer is peak season for fresh tomatoes bursting with flavor. Tomatoes of varied, vivid hues line produce sections and farmers market stands, luring you in to stock up for all-purpose tomato sauces, tomato and herb soups, green bean and tomato panzanella salads, and more. But, to the attuned palate, tomatoes aren't quite as tasty during the fruit's off-season. Why not savor the plump sweetness of summer tomatoes all year by turning the leftover produce from your seasonal haul into a canned sauce? Skip canned tomatoes from the grocery store and invest in some basic canning staples, such as Ball wide-mouth Mason jars with lids and the Presto pressure canner.

To make your sauce, start by scoring the tomatoes with an "X" on the bottom. Cook them in boiling water for one to two minutes (until the peels come off easily), then transfer immediately to an ice bath to stop the cooking — overcooking tomatoes can lead to a mushy mess. Purée your tomatoes using a food processor for a slightly chunkier sauce, or an immersion blender for a smoother consistency. A food mill works well when puréeing seedless and skinless tomatoes. Once puréed, cook the tomatoes with other aromatics and seasonings for your sauce; beyond the basic garlic, onion, and herbs that provide the foundation for most tomato sauces, you can easily upgrade tomatoes with special ingredients or make a more robust tomato sauce with tomato leaves.