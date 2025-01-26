The 9 Best Coffee Bean Brands For All Of Your Brewing Needs
There was a time in the not-so-distant past when coffee bean offerings were fairly limited. It was a Folgers, Maxwell House, and instant coffee kinda world. Nowadays, thankfully, the types of coffee beans available have increased exponentially, creating a market that boasts bean varieties few could have dreamed of – brands that are cola and chocolate flavored or fermented like a fine wine, for example.
The downside to this, of course, is that you have to try to navigate your way through a sea of coffee, and if you're not careful, you might even drown in it. There's so much coffee to swim through — so to speak — that it can be hard to find the best coffee bean brand for daily brewing.
Fortunately for you, we've compiled a list of the nine best coffee bean brands of 2025. And while we included one or two of our own favorites, we didn't just rely on our taste buds when we compiled this list. We chatted with experts and examined online reviews, too. Our list reflects both coffee brands found at major retailers as well as those that are only available on the craft market. Whether you're familiar with the brand or new to the coffee shop that sells it, we're sure there's at least one cup of coffee on this list that will appeal to you. Though truth be told, they're all delicious.
Best dark roast: Death Wish Dark Roast Coffee
For lovers of strong, dark coffee, the choice of bean is pretty clear: Death Wish Coffee. This java brings many gifts to your morning cup, chief among them its strength. Online reviewers note how quickly the coffee gives them the jolt they need to get started in the morning. If you ever wished for something to make the alarm less painful at zero dark 30, or that gives you the ability to leap over a tall building in a single bound, this coffee is probably the answer.
That's not to say that it suffers in the flavor department, however. Several reviewers noted how much less bitter the coffee is compared to other dark roast brands. Death Wish Coffee also has strong notes of dark chocolate and black cherry behind its bold strength. In other words, it's a tasty enough on its own to be a favorite of those who drink their coffee black, but strong enough to push the flavor through even when it's doctored up with a little cream and sugar.
Best medium roast: Five Five Coffee's Ethiopia blend
Where a coffee is grown plays a big role in what it tastes like. Take this Ethiopia blend, a medium roast coffee by Five Five Coffee in Manistee, Michigan, for example. Like most coffees grown in Ethiopia, it boasts some fruity and sour notes, but some unexpected flavors unfold on the palate with this one, too.
According to coffee expert Theo Chan, an "excellent chocolate depth" emerged in this coffee, which is something that's not normally found in Ethiopian coffees unless they're roasted darker. While this coffee is technically a medium roast, it favors the darker side of medium, bringing out the slightly chocolatey flavor that Chan's taste buds detected.
But the Ethiopia blend still packs a fruity punch, boasting overtones of peach, assorted berries, and watermelon in addition to the subtle hints of chocolate. In short, it stirs up excitement on the palate in the way that few coffees can. As Chan says, it's "one of the best dark roast cups I had this year."
Best espresso: Intelligentsia Whole Bean Coffee
You've got coffee and then you've got espresso, and while some may be of the opinion that ne'er the two shall meet, drinkers of Intelligentsia's Whole Bean Coffee might disagree. A quick perusal of online reviews reveals the love that coffee drinkers have for Intelligentsia, precisely because it tastes so great as both an espresso and a pour-over coffee. The brand's bold and rich flavor has a blend of influences. With each sip, dark chocolate and marshmallow slip over the taste buds. This is followed up with hints of lemon that give the coffee a flavor boost.
As for how to drink this blend as an espresso, Heather Perry, an award-winning barista and CEO of Klatch Coffee, suggests espresso drinkers take some time to "dial in" the perfect process. "It is normal and expected to experiment with grind size, tamping, temperature, and other factors until things are 'just right,'" she exclusively tells Chowhound. That's good advice, especially for a bean like Intelligentsia that's bold enough to be your go-to espresso and tasty enough to be the big cup o' Joe you linger over every morning.
Best decaf: Counter Culture Coffee's Slow Motion Decaf
In the food world, made-to-order is something you typically expect from your favorite restaurant, not a coffee company — which is exactly why Counter Culture Coffee's Slow Motion Decaf landed a spot on this list. These beans are roasted in batches before being shipped to customers, almost always ensuring a fresh product. The bag is even stamped with both a roast date and a "best by" date, assuring coffee drinkers that this roast is, indeed, made to order.
That fact alone makes this rich, dark roast worth a second look, but the novelty of having a made-to-order bag of decaf coffee would wear off pretty quickly if it didn't also taste good. According to many an online review, this coffee is positively delicious, with many fans of the bean proclaiming it their favorite brand of decaf hands down.
The coffee's flavor profile leads with chocolate overtones, which are complemented by hints of molasses. Fortunately, it's easy for the fudgy taste to shine through, because absent from the coffee is the normal bitterness that sometimes plagues java. Instead, it hints at an underlying sweetness that gives it a lovely flavor, whether you drink it black or you add in your favorite creamer or flavored syrup.
Best budget: Café Bustelo's Supreme
If you're a coffee enthusiast, the last two words you want to see together are "coffee" and "budget," because they're usually attached to another two words you don't want to see together: "bad" and "taste." However, if you've ever been fortunate enough to sample Café Bustelo's Supreme coffee, then you know that it's not only possible to find a budget coffee, but one that tastes good, too. It also happens to be convenient, since Café Bustelo sells the coffee in bean form and ground form.
As far as the taste itself is concerned, Café Bustelo's Supreme comes out of the gate with a bite, but a good one — which is why it's this staffer's pick, along with a slew of java drinkers who have left glowing reviews on retailer websites. The coffee is deeply rich and inviting on its own, but the true strength of the flavor is that it doesn't get lost when you pair it with the likes of flavored creamers or strong dairy products like half and half.
The price and quality of this coffee makes it a great contender for beverages to serve during the holidays, especially because it happens to be bomb with the egg nog found so readily on store shelves. But to be real, this coffee's a gift no matter what time of year you drink it.
Best craft: Strait Coffee Roasters' Granja La Esperanza Pink Bourbon
Granja La Esperanza Pink Bourbon coffee, care of Strait Coffee Roasters in San Jose, California, sounds like the name of a bourbon drink you'd order at the beginning of happy hour ... and just keep on drinkin' until closing time. The truth is, it's actually the cup of coffee you want as the bar starts closing down at 2 a.m.
It's not alcoholic at all (unless you add a shot yourself). The name of the coffee comes in part from its pink-hued coffee berries. And like its stronger, alcoholic counterpart, the mouthfeel of Pink Bourbon coffee, according to Chan, is "exceptionally smooth." In its pour-over form, Chan even goes so far as to say that it's "glycerine-like." As for its taste, this Columbian coffee offers a lively mix of floral and fruity flavors, as well as more than a hint of dark chocolate with each sip, making it one smooth cup o' Joe.
Best beans for a percolator: Caribou Coffee's namesake blend
A percolator coffee pot is to coffee what the volume dial is to radio — a way to turn up the volume on the good stuff. Like the knob on the radio, your percolator gives you the power to make your coffee weaker or stronger, simply by controlling how long you allow it to boil on the stove. The downside is, the coffee you choose to put inside a percolator has the potential to turn into tar, especially if you start with a very strong coffee like a smoky French roast. The remedy is a medium-roast coffee like Caribou Coffee's namesake coffee Caribou Blend Medium Roast.
Most online reviews suggest that despite having the kind of deep, rich taste that's sometimes associated with darker blends, this coffee doesn't boast the bitterness that some other medium- to medium-dark roasts do. Instead, it brings to the cup hints of lemon and cardamom as well as raisin and dark chocolate.
All of this is good news when it comes time to pull out the ol' percolator coffee pot. Because you can turn up the flavor volume when you make coffee in a percolator, the medium strength of the Caribou Blend has great potential. It's just as likely to become a mellow base for an afternoon iced coffee as it is a strong, stout morning brew. It all depends on how much you boil it, so with this one, it's worth trying a couple of different formulas until you find the one you enjoy the most.
Best for a cold brew: Speedwell's Cold Brew Blend
A great cold brew is as refreshing as a cold glass of Coca-Cola on a sunny afternoon, so it only makes sense that the cold brew favored on this list offers more than a few hints of cola flavor. Of course, Speedwell's Cold Brew Blend doesn't taste just like Coke, but also boasts secondary flavors, mostly chocolate and red grape. Its sweet and sophisticated profile epitomizes what makes the cold-brewing process so special.
Most coffee drinkers understand the traditional hot brewing process, where you push a little water through a coffee filter filled with ground coffee. The cold brewing process, however, may be a little more mysterious to some. The key differences between the two methods lie in the temperature of the water and the length of time the coffee is exposed to water.
When you're making a cold brew, the water starts out cool from the get-go, and the coffee is steeped in cold water for up to 24 hours. The strength of the coffee, in part, comes from the brewing process itself. To that end, Perry suggests cold brew drinkers "select beans with a reputation for being robust, so the flavor will stand up even when diluted with water or milk." However, given that the steeping process makes the coffee taste even stronger and sweeter than it would otherwise, you may want to enjoy it straight out of the glass sans creamer, just as you would your favorite glass of Coke.
Best overall: Theory Coffee Roasters' Ethiopia Banko Taratu
Sometimes, you want a little coffee in the afternoon. Sometimes, it's tea. And sometimes, you just can't decide between the two. When those moments strike, you won't be disappointed if you reach for a bag of Theory Coffee Roasters' Ethiopia Banko Taratu. Because this coffee has hints of both orange and bergamot, it reminds the taste buds of afternoons spent sipping Earl Grey with a little cream and sugar.
It's still coffee through and through, however. While the bergamot shines through, so too do the coffee's deep jasmine and other fruity flavors. According to Paul Piggott, the coffee's flavor features a full mouthfeel and a "vibrant acidity." He adds that it's "delicious as a pour-over or an iced coffee."
Ethiopia Banko Taratu is an heirloom-quality coffee with a rich taste, which it no doubt owes to its growing and manufacturing conditions. Grown at heights ranging from 1,950 to 2,300 meters above sea level and double fermented, this is a coffee for the ages and our pick for "Best Coffee Overall."