Our Favorite Store-Bought Carrot Cake Comes In The Form Of Cupcakes

While baked goods may be considered a "guilty pleasure" by some people, there are some sugary treats that consumers can feel really good about. Such is the case with the winner of Chowhound's ranking of best store-bought carrot cakes, Rubicon Bakers' carrot cupcakes. Not only were these the tastiest of the 10 cakes tested, their ingredients list is top-tier, too — sustainable palm oil; no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives; cage-free eggs. Even better, Rubicon as a company gives back to the community in a positive way by hiring people impacted by incarceration, homelessness, and other potential impediments to securing employment. But all of this is just icing on the top — pun intended. The high quality of the cupcakes themselves were what sealed the deal, in terms of the ranking.

Rubicon Bakers actually had two representatives on Chowhound's list. The regular carrot cake (which comes as either a 4- or 6-inch double layer cake) secured a respectable third place. The cream cheese frosting on both of these items achieved a perfect 5 stars; however, the cupcakes pulled ahead because they were slightly drier, in a way that our taste testers appreciated. Furthermore, the cupcakes are filled with even more cream cheese frosting, meaning that if you couldn't help but eat that decadent frosting first, you've got more to look forward to in the middle. If you're curious what cake was sandwiched in the two Rubicon contenders, it was Whole Foods' carrot cake: an unassuming, pricey, yet extremely delicious option.