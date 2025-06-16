Our Favorite Store-Bought Carrot Cake Comes In The Form Of Cupcakes
While baked goods may be considered a "guilty pleasure" by some people, there are some sugary treats that consumers can feel really good about. Such is the case with the winner of Chowhound's ranking of best store-bought carrot cakes, Rubicon Bakers' carrot cupcakes. Not only were these the tastiest of the 10 cakes tested, their ingredients list is top-tier, too — sustainable palm oil; no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives; cage-free eggs. Even better, Rubicon as a company gives back to the community in a positive way by hiring people impacted by incarceration, homelessness, and other potential impediments to securing employment. But all of this is just icing on the top — pun intended. The high quality of the cupcakes themselves were what sealed the deal, in terms of the ranking.
Rubicon Bakers actually had two representatives on Chowhound's list. The regular carrot cake (which comes as either a 4- or 6-inch double layer cake) secured a respectable third place. The cream cheese frosting on both of these items achieved a perfect 5 stars; however, the cupcakes pulled ahead because they were slightly drier, in a way that our taste testers appreciated. Furthermore, the cupcakes are filled with even more cream cheese frosting, meaning that if you couldn't help but eat that decadent frosting first, you've got more to look forward to in the middle. If you're curious what cake was sandwiched in the two Rubicon contenders, it was Whole Foods' carrot cake: an unassuming, pricey, yet extremely delicious option.
Rubicon Bakers does it right
When baking the perfect carrot cake at home, there are several things you want to be mindful of. And it seems as though Rubicon Bakers is indeed following many of the best practices. For example, the company uses oil, not butter, for the cake itself. There is a good blend of spices and interesting mix-ins that don't get overwhelming. The cake is nut-free (Rubicon is a nut-free bakery), which may disappoint some carrot cake aficionados (if that's you, may we suggest making these carrot cake cupcakes with caramelized walnuts?). However, it does contain pineapple, fresh carrots, and raisins, giving it that interesting carrot cake texture. The worst-ranked carrot cake, as a contrast, Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed carrot cake, had no textural elements, which was a major strike against it. And comparing Rubicon Bakers' carrot cake to a homemade cake isn't even that much of a stretch: Although it's store-bought, the company prides itself in baking everything from scratch and finishing its products by hand.
If all of this has you salivating over the thought of a Rubicon Bakers cupcake, you may be wondering how to get your hands on one. The company partners with Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, and Pavilions. So if any of these retailers have a location near you, you should be in luck. In addition to their carrot cake offerings, Rubicon Bakers has a full line-up of cakes, cupcakes, snacking cakes, and muffins — including some great vegan options.