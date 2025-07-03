10 Most Common Granite Countertop Mistakes You Can Absolutely Avoid
You've likely heard the popular expression that the kitchen is the heart of the home. As cheesy as it sounds, the kitchen may truly be the most important room in your house. Not only is the kitchen often centrally located in the floor plan, but it is also a communal space where many families spend a lot of their time. For those who love to cook, the kitchen also provides creative space for letting your culinary prowess run wild.
A well-designed kitchen makes the time spent there more enjoyable. A critical element that brings together all the elements of your kitchen design is the countertops. Not only do they take up a lot of visual real estate, but they also play an important functional role as the prep area for cooking and serving meals. Stone countertops are a top pick for many since they not only look great, but are durable, can be mixed and matched with other materials, and appeal to home buyers in case you need to sell at some point in the future. Granite is one of the most commonly used stones for kitchen countertops. While this popular stone is low-maintenance, our experts agree that it isn't truly maintenance-free. Read on to find out the most common mistakes you can avoid when installing and caring for your granite kitchen countertops.
1. Not choosing the right granite
There are many factors to consider when choosing the granite you'll use for your kitchen countertop. When looking through the slabs available, most people are thinking about whether it will fit cohesively with the rest of their kitchen design. However, not all granite is equal when it comes to functionality. "One of the most common mistakes I see when people are selecting granite for their kitchen is focusing only on looks without considering the function of the space. Some granite types are more porous or prone to staining, and if you cook a lot or have kids, you'll want something more durable and low-maintenance," says Tammy Cailliau, Owner of Tampa Bay Granite.
Another common mistake people make when choosing a granite countertop for their kitchen is that they choose ones that are too dark. "People fall in love with that in the showroom or online, then get into their space and find that it doesn't look good unless the lights are on full blast," says Bar Zakheim, CEO of Better Place Design & Build. So, if possible, try to get a smaller sample to view in different lights and settings before committing. What's more, if this isn't your forever home, going neutral may be best in the long run. "If resale value is a concern, avoid over-personalized granite colors or busy patterns. Neutral shades like white, gray, or black have timeless appeal and better buyer reception," says Rich Kaul, Real Estate Investor at 702 Cash Buyers.
2. Not sealing your countertops
Every expert we talked to about caring for your granite agreed on the same thing — you should never skip sealing granite countertops. What's more, many people check it off the list after installation, not realizing that resealing should be done regularly for maintenance. "Many homeowners think granite is indestructible. It's tough, but still porous. Failing to seal it annually can lead to deep staining, particularly from oils, wine, or coffee," says Rich Kaul.
In other words, sealing the granite adds a layer of protection over the stone to keep it in the best shape possible for many years. When a granite countertop is properly sealed, spills should bead on top of the surface rather than seep into the stone. This is also a good test to use when you are wondering if your counters need to be resealed. Luckily, this routine maintenance task doesn't necessarily require a professional either. You'll need to clear and clean your countertops before spraying with sealant, and then allow them to dry thoroughly before use.
3. Using harmful cleaning agents
Now that you have added resealing your countertops to your annual home maintenance checklist, you'll want to make sure that you allow the sealant to do its job. That means taking a second look at the cleaning agents you regularly use on your countertops. Not all cleaners play well with the sealant. Rich Kaul says that using harsh cleaners is a common mistake he sees. Cleaners like vinegar or bleach can break down the sealant, eating away at the protective barrier it provides over the granite, so it becomes more vulnerable to staining. Tammy Cailliau warns that the wrong cleaner can also cause the sealant to turn cloudy.
The safest cleaner is one that is formulated specifically for granite counters. However, if that gets too expensive, you can easily make your own cleaner by diluting some mild dish soap in water. A soft cloth is the best choice for wiping off the counter and any cleaner that you applied.
4. Not viewing the whole slab before purchase
Part of the appeal of using a natural stone, like granite, for your countertops is that no two slabs are exactly the same. Conversely, it also makes choosing your slab a little tricky. "One of the most common mistakes people make is choosing a slab without seeing it in person. Granite is a natural material, full of variation. The sample might hint at what's to come, but it won't prepare you for the veining, the shifts in tone, or how it plays with light in your space. You need to see the whole story, not just a paragraph," says Judi Cooper, Principal Interior Designer at Kitchens Inside Out.
Seeing the full slab of stone can also help you decide where to cut the granite into smaller pieces to fit inside your kitchen. Otherwise, you could end up with seams where two pieces of the granite come together that look mismatched or jarring. You'll also want to conduct some research on the differences between prefab and full-size slabs. "A major oversight is not understanding the difference between prefab slabs (typically 2x9 feet) and full-size slabs. Prefab is more budget-friendly but can lead to unnecessary seams, especially on large islands. Before selecting a design, confirm if a full slab is available and that it meets your layout requirements. This can help you avoid a choppy appearance when one seamless piece was possible," suggests Rich Kaul.
5. Using it as a landing pad for hot pans
Putting a hot pan directly on the counter is usually a no-no, regardless of what material was used to make your countertops. Granite is no exception to this rule. "Yeah, granite's tough, but over time that kind of use wears it down," says Michael Hartel, Founder and Owner of CabinetIQ. He recommends having a few trivets on hand to use for hot pans to help save your granite countertop.
While granite is a heat-resistant material, contact with hot pans can lead to the sealant breaking down. In addition, granite is excellent at retaining heat, so placing hot pans on your counter could pose a safety hazard since the granite beneath your pan can remain hot for extended periods. For example, you've moved the pan out of the way, but you or the person who comes along after you could wind up with a painful burn if they touch the counter surface where the pot had been sitting.
6. Using your countertop as a cutting board
One of the worst things you can do to any countertop, including granite countertops, is to use it as a cutting board. Michael Hartel warns that chopping directly on the countertop is bad for both the counter and your knives. Chopping on your countertop can leave marks or scratches on the stone and dull or mar the surface over time. This could also make your counter more susceptible to staining and create a breeding ground for bacteria.
Your kitchen knife is the real loser in this scenario. Granite is a much stronger material than the metal of your knife blade. Regularly chopping food directly on your granite counter can quickly dull your knife blade, which not only makes chopping a chore but also a safety hazard. The easiest solution is to invest in a quality wood cutting board. With the right care, a wood cutting board can last for years, and you'll preserve the appearance of your granite countertops.
7. Leaving spills too long
When it comes to day-to-day maintenance for your granite countertops, our experts agreed that it's important to take care of spills as soon as possible. "Spills should be wiped up right away, especially anything oil-based or acidic. Don't wait until after dinner. Granite may seem solid and impermeable, but it can still absorb and stain if left unattended," says Judi Cooper. That advice applies to sealed countertops too — sealing is there to help prevent staining, but it isn't foolproof. Some common culprits that cause stains on granite countertops include: coffee, tea, wine, juice, oil, and grease.
In addition to the potential for staining, acidic foods like citrus and vinegar can etch the surface of the granite, causing discoloration. Even water can cause discoloration in your granite countertops if it gets trapped under something on your countertop, like the soap dispenser by the sink, and seeps into the stone. While that sounds like a lot to keep tabs on, don't overthink it. Just keep a cleaning cloth or paper towel handy while you cook to wipe up spills as they happen and make sure you are regularly sealing your countertops.
8. Sitting on your granite countertop
Granite is a strong kitchen countertop material, but it isn't indestructible. Granite countertops are designed to handle the weight of countertop appliances and heavy pans, but they aren't made to support your body weight. While it may be fun to hop on the countertop while eating a snack or waiting for your cookies to come out of the oven, your body weight could cause the countertops to crack.
For starters, the countertop is weaker along the seams since it is held together at that point with adhesive. Granite is also inflexible, which makes it a strong and sturdy material, but that makes it more susceptible to breaking when pressure is applied — especially in a smaller area when sitting or standing on your counter. Finally, sitting on your countertop isn't the cleanest habit either, as dirt from your clothes winds up on your counters where you prep food. To protect your countertop, consider a kitchen stool that you can use when cooking if you like to sit. A small step ladder is also handy for reaching items in upper cabinets since standing on your countertops is a no-no as well.
9. Forgetting to match it with your backsplash or floor
Since no two pieces of granite are exactly the same, using this natural stone of your countertops adds a unique and special element to your kitchen design. There are numerous colors and patterns to choose from so you can find the one that best suits your dream kitchen. However, this selection process also comes with the potential for mistakes. "A lot of folks choose granite that looks good on its own, but doesn't really work in their kitchen. Maybe it's too thin, or the veining is all over the place and ends up clashing with everything else once it's in," says Michael Hartel.
Some types of granite have lots of different colors or busy patterns, which can add flair to your overall design. If your heart is set on a unique slab of granite, you'll want to choose your flooring and backsplash to match, rather than the other way around. Otherwise, you could end up with flooring and countertops with colors and patterns that clash or overwhelm the space. When in doubt, going neutral is usually a safe bet, according to Rich Kaul. Not only is it easier to match neutral granite counters with other design elements, but they often have better buyer reception.
10. Not using a professional for installation
Remodelling a kitchen is expensive, but there are ways you can save money while still getting a kitchen that you love. Granite has a moderate price point when compared to other countertop materials, which makes it an appealing option. However, our experts warned that when it comes to installing your granite countertops, you shouldn't try to save money by skipping the professionals. Per Michael Hartel, bad measurements or seams that run straight through a visible spot can make an otherwise beautiful counter look cheap. "That's why it really pays to work with someone who knows how to template properly and can help hide the seams," he says.
There are other factors to consider during installation that the professionals can help you avoid. Rich Kaul says that granite counters that aren't installed by a professional may be missing proper support for large overhangs, especially on islands. Without that support, you run the risk of cracks. In addition, he warns that it's important that the installation isn't rushed. If sink or appliance specs aren't confirmed prior to installation, it can lead to expensive mistakes and repeated work.