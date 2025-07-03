10 Most Common Granite Countertop Mistakes You Can Absolutely Avoid

You've likely heard the popular expression that the kitchen is the heart of the home. As cheesy as it sounds, the kitchen may truly be the most important room in your house. Not only is the kitchen often centrally located in the floor plan, but it is also a communal space where many families spend a lot of their time. For those who love to cook, the kitchen also provides creative space for letting your culinary prowess run wild.

A well-designed kitchen makes the time spent there more enjoyable. A critical element that brings together all the elements of your kitchen design is the countertops. Not only do they take up a lot of visual real estate, but they also play an important functional role as the prep area for cooking and serving meals. Stone countertops are a top pick for many since they not only look great, but are durable, can be mixed and matched with other materials, and appeal to home buyers in case you need to sell at some point in the future. Granite is one of the most commonly used stones for kitchen countertops. While this popular stone is low-maintenance, our experts agree that it isn't truly maintenance-free. Read on to find out the most common mistakes you can avoid when installing and caring for your granite kitchen countertops.