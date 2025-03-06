The Worst Kitchen Counters For Selling Your House (And The Best Options Instead)

There's a reason the kitchen is often called the heart of the home. It's a natural gathering space, and often, where families spend much of their time. It also differs from other common spaces in a home in that it requires the most built-in elements. From cabinetry to fixtures, the kitchen's design sends an automatic message about the homeowner's style — and the kitchen counter, in particular, is critical in defining the tone. When designing your dream kitchen, it's important to choose whatever countertop you love, and what's the most functional for your needs.

But if you're looking at your home through the lens of a future buyer, a new approach might be required. Some might be surprised to learn that these viewpoints — your style versus what will offer the most resale value — can often be two very separate things. "I always say that a buyer should easily be able to imagine themselves in a room, which is why overly personalized design might not be their cup of tea," says Angie Kreller, interior designer at the kitchen and bathroom supplier, Yabby.

Along with Kreller, we talked to a few experts about their thoughts on which kitchen counters are best for selling your home, and almost all agree — a neutral base is best. But that's still a broad category, so we took it one step further. We asked them to share their thoughts on what counters prospective buyers really don't want to see when hunting for a new home, and especially if you're designing your new kitchen on a budget.