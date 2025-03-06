The Worst Kitchen Counters For Selling Your House (And The Best Options Instead)
There's a reason the kitchen is often called the heart of the home. It's a natural gathering space, and often, where families spend much of their time. It also differs from other common spaces in a home in that it requires the most built-in elements. From cabinetry to fixtures, the kitchen's design sends an automatic message about the homeowner's style — and the kitchen counter, in particular, is critical in defining the tone. When designing your dream kitchen, it's important to choose whatever countertop you love, and what's the most functional for your needs.
But if you're looking at your home through the lens of a future buyer, a new approach might be required. Some might be surprised to learn that these viewpoints — your style versus what will offer the most resale value — can often be two very separate things. "I always say that a buyer should easily be able to imagine themselves in a room, which is why overly personalized design might not be their cup of tea," says Angie Kreller, interior designer at the kitchen and bathroom supplier, Yabby.
Along with Kreller, we talked to a few experts about their thoughts on which kitchen counters are best for selling your home, and almost all agree — a neutral base is best. But that's still a broad category, so we took it one step further. We asked them to share their thoughts on what counters prospective buyers really don't want to see when hunting for a new home, and especially if you're designing your new kitchen on a budget.
Stained counters are an instant turn-off
If you're in the early stages of preparing to list your home, it's a great time to do a deep clean. This is especially true of your kitchen, because, as interior designer Gale Sitomer of Gale Sitomer Design points out, obvious staining can instantly repel a potential buyer. "Stained countertops give the impression of poor maintenance and can make the kitchen feel dated or unclean," she says.
Ensuring your home is clean and presentable might sound obvious, but when it comes to countertop stains — like pesky ketchup stains — it doesn't mean it's easy. Until you fully clear off your kitchen counter and give it a solid scrub, you might not realize just how bad — or permanent — the staining is. Some materials are particularly prone to this problem, and that might require professional help.
In this case, you can call in a professional to tackle any sanding and polishing, and then assess. But if it's a lost cause, a low-cost, neutral countertop replacement might be worth it in the long-run for selling your home. This is especially true if you have a target asking price in mind.
Butcher block counters don't wear well
Warm, wooden kitchens are coming back into fashion, but every expert we spoke with essentially said the same thing about butcher block counters. Unfortunately, this pick has a high probability of negatively affecting your home's value. "[Butcher block counters] are prone to damage and stains, and they wear over time, making them less appealing to buyers," says Gale Sitomer.
Charlie Kongkaeow, owner of Kitchen Solvers of Grayslake, agrees. While you can clean your butcher block countertops to prevent staining, savvy potential buyers might still have concerns. "Buyers may see it as unsanitary or high maintenance," he says. This is because butcher block requires regular cleaning and sealing to keep it fresh.
If you want to bring more wood into your kitchen, consider, instead, opting for neutral, warm wood cabinetry, which have many safe ways to easily clean them. With a simple finish, you can still convey the timeless look of natural wood, but pair it with a hardier countertop that's more appealing to house hunters.
High-end natural stone counters might be the wrong choice
Unfortunately, a high-end countertop won't attract high-end buyers. In fact, Charlie Kongkaeow says expensive natural stones and other bespoke options are likely a bad investment unless you're selling a home in a luxury market. These include finishes like rare marble, quartzite, and ultra-thick waterfall countertops.
One potential issue with a natural stone like marble is that — much like butcher block — it must be both properly maintained and correctly sealed. Astute buyers might not be awed by your high-end taste; they may just see a lot of upkeep and potential for staining. "If someone does choose marble, I always recommend bringing in a marble restorer to clean and polish it before listing the home," says Gale Sitomer.
If you have your heart set on natural stone, Kongkaeow says there are plenty of options that are neutral and durable — like granite — which is far more likely to appeal to buyers considering your home.
Tiled counters signal too much work and care
Tile countertops can be beautiful, and they're a great way to add some color, texture, or interest to your kitchen. However, Charlie Kongkaeow points out that depending on your choice of color for the grout, tile counters might come with a similar stigma as butcher's block or unsealed marble. While dark grout might be fine, it doesn't take long for a lighter grout to show its age — and, in fact, it often looks dirty. Plus, most buyers are aware of the maintenance required to keep both tile and grout looking clean.
Angie Kreller agrees, although she also says a full replacement might not be in order. If a deep clean doesn't yield the ideal results, Kreller says you can try re-grouting instead. Either way, something most likely needs to be done, and it's worth considering for backsplash tiling, too. "It's easy to overlook the impact dirty grout has on the aesthetics of your kitchen," she adds.
Laminate counters instantly date a kitchen
Older homes come with a lot of character and charm — two factors that can be majorly attractive to buyers. But they also have other quirks that are less desirable. If your kitchen has a laminate countertop, it's likely your home feels instantly outdated.
Aside from giving an unwanted retro vibe, Charlie Kongkaeow says laminate counters can have other negative impacts. "Laminate with visible seams, peeling edges, or outdated patterns — such as speckled or faux marble from past decades — makes the kitchen feel lower end, even if the rest of the space is well-maintained," says Kongkaeow.
Much like tile countertops, Angie Kreller says laminate countertops are much like tile counters in that they're notorious for grout stains. "Lots of home buyers aren't interested in kitchens that are high maintenance," she says. While you can consider replacing entirely, Kreller says resurfacing is another option. "Give your old laminate a resurface with a countertop resurfacing kit to give your countertop a revamp without replacing it," she suggests.
On-trend materials can quickly go out of style
As a general rule of thumb, if you're installing any large scale or permanent fixtures in your home, it's important to consider how quickly trends come and go. This feels particularly apt these days, when we seem to jump from design styles and trending aesthetics in the amount of time it takes to finish one TikTok video. As Charlie Kongkaeow points out, kitchens are incredibly prone to this problem — but it's always a good idea to keep your base as timeless and neutral as possible.
If you're interested in incorporating the latest look, layer trendy elements, kitchen tools, and accent pieces on top. Even your wall paint color is easier to swap out than your countertop. But if you want to update your counters ahead of listing your home, it's really best to ignore the trends. "Bright-colored concrete, heavily veined marble, or ultra-bold quartzite patterns might seem like a luxury upgrade but can be too personal and polarizing for resale," says Kongkaeow.
Glossy black granite shows every smear and smudge
If you're considering a neutral option for your countertops, you might think black granite is a safe choice. Granite is a natural, timeless stone, after all, and black goes with everything. Unfortunately, black also shows everything — and if you're opting for a glossy finish, it can also look quite dated.
But even if you're not worried about the aesthetic, you should still consider what potential buyers will see when they enter the kitchen. Even if you've cleaned and polished the surface and continue to clean as the day goes on, the slightest smudge will pop out. "Glossy black granite is difficult to maintain due to visible fingerprints and water spots," says Charlie Kongkaeow.
This is something to consider during a showing or open house, and if you find you're not getting many offers or you're coming in under asking price, consider the options. It could be time to upgrade or swap out your glossy black surface for something more understated.
Engineered stone might present a problem
Engineered stone counters have a lot to offer. Most homeowners choose them because they're considered to be highly durable and easy to clean. Because engineered stone is manufactured, you won't see the same inconsistencies you might find in natural stone. But Angie Kreller warns they might turn off potential buyers, as engineered stone slabs also have silica in them. "If you grind these countertops, chip them, or do any damage to them, they will release silica dust, which is poisonous when inhaled," says Kreller.
For the majority of people, this might not be a problem. If your engineered stone is neutral enough, most buyers are unlikely to bat an eye. But if a potential homeowner is interested in flipping or renovating, they could definitely be deterred by engineered stone. At the very least, this is one that's certainly worth considering — especially if you're looking for a quick fix in your kitchen ahead of listing.
Don't replace your counters yet
If you have an undesirable countertop in place, you don't need to rush into a costly upgrade. It's possible you can make smaller changes that can enhance the overall appearance of the kitchen and signal to the buyer what's possible. "It's important to consider not just the countertop but how it ties into the overall look of the space," says Charlie Kongkaeow. "Countertops play a major role in first impressions, but they aren't the only factor."
For example, you can first try to upgrade other elements first. Kongkaeow says hardware and backsplashes can each make a difference, and upgrading these will cost much less than installing a brand new countertop. Second-hand stores are great for finding useful kitchen tools and features when you're on a budget. You might even want to assess your cabinets first, or in tandem with your countertops. "If the cabinets are worn, outdated, or don't match the counters, the space may still feel unfinished," he says.
Once you've made these other changes, then see if a countertop upgrade is still in order. To help you decide, Kongkaeow strongly urges homeowners to consider the overall aesthetic to help make a final decision.
Quartz is a durable and reliable pick
If you've officially decided there's no way around it and your counters absolutely need an upgrade, quartz is overwhelmingly agreed upon as the best pick for resale value. "Quartz is durable, low-maintenance, and has a clean, modern look that appeals to most buyers," says Charlie Kongkaeow.
As long as you opt for a finish that's neutral, this pick is pretty universally accepted. And in terms of the best shades and hues, Kongkaeow suggests quartz in soft white, light gray, or a subtle beige tone with light veining as the best investments. "Avoid trendy, high-contrast veining, extreme colors, or overly bold patterns that may not age well," he adds.
Angie Kreller agrees, confirming that most people tend to approve of quartz thanks to its functionality. Along with its aesthetic appeal, it's also one of the easiest options to maintain. "What isn't there to like?" she asks. "It's pretty much indestructible and doesn't need sealing."
Granite is a timeless natural stone
If you're not sold on quartz, Charlie Kongkaeow says granite is another ideal option. This is especially true if you're looking to entice buyers with a neutral kitchen and timeless, subtle patterns. With this in mind, Kongkaeow suggests considering honed or leathered finishes as two great options. Both have a matte look, and the lack of sheen will give your kitchen a more natural-inspired, organic feel. Honed and leathered granite are also less prone to scratching than a glossy finish.
Angie Kreller agrees, noting that granite is also a good pick if you love the look of marble but aren't interested in anything too expensive or high maintenance. "Light colored granite is another great choice because it will give you the feel of a natural stone without the high maintenance of marble," she says, confirming once again that the best option, across the board, is to opt for a neutral and low-maintenance countertop. This is the best way to entice your dream buyer.