The Luxury Cutting Board Ina Garten And Giada De Laurentiis Swear By

When it comes to food prep, having a quality cutting board can make a world of difference, just ask culinary celebrities Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis. The luxury cutting board they swear by is a sturdy, high-end chopping board made by John Boos. Of course, quality often comes with a price, and these cutting boards are no exception — the popular maple board, for instance, costs roughly $95 to $155 depending on the size.

Yet, for an essential kitchen item, the price might just be worth it, especially considering a properly cared for wooden cutting board can last for decades. Ina Garten's go-to Boos block is the Maple R-Board series, according to a tour of the celebrity chef's kitchen with House Beautiful. Indeed, the "Barefoot Contessa" star can often be seen performing her cooking demonstrations on Instagram on at least one, sometimes two, of the high-end chopping boards.

Meanwhile, according to the John Boos & Co. website, ex-Food Network host Giada De Laurentiis is an official partner of the trusted brand. She's quoted as saying, "My Boos cutting board is one of the most essential items in my kitchen — it's versatile, durable and high quality, which is really what I'm looking for in everything in my kitchen." Putting some thought into choosing the right cutting boards (and avoiding the cutting board mistake that causes huge food safety hazards) is a good idea for professional chefs and home cooks alike.

