The Luxury Cutting Board Ina Garten And Giada De Laurentiis Swear By
When it comes to food prep, having a quality cutting board can make a world of difference, just ask culinary celebrities Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis. The luxury cutting board they swear by is a sturdy, high-end chopping board made by John Boos. Of course, quality often comes with a price, and these cutting boards are no exception — the popular maple board, for instance, costs roughly $95 to $155 depending on the size.
Yet, for an essential kitchen item, the price might just be worth it, especially considering a properly cared for wooden cutting board can last for decades. Ina Garten's go-to Boos block is the Maple R-Board series, according to a tour of the celebrity chef's kitchen with House Beautiful. Indeed, the "Barefoot Contessa" star can often be seen performing her cooking demonstrations on Instagram on at least one, sometimes two, of the high-end chopping boards.
Meanwhile, according to the John Boos & Co. website, ex-Food Network host Giada De Laurentiis is an official partner of the trusted brand. She's quoted as saying, "My Boos cutting board is one of the most essential items in my kitchen — it's versatile, durable and high quality, which is really what I'm looking for in everything in my kitchen." Putting some thought into choosing the right cutting boards (and avoiding the cutting board mistake that causes huge food safety hazards) is a good idea for professional chefs and home cooks alike.
History of John Boos & Co.
John Boos & Co. has been producing butcher blocks and food service equipment in Effingham, Illinois since 1887. The longstanding company manufactures Boos blocks (solid wood cutting boards), commercial and residential butcher block countertops, and commercial stainless steel food equipment. Per the brand's website, founder Conrad Boos' first innovation was a handcrafted, three-legged blacksmith's table he manufactured from a sycamore tree. A local butcher admired the table and Conrad's son, John, crafted one for use in the meat market. The Boos sold their butcher blocks locally until 1892 when German immigrant Adelbert Gravenhorst bought the business and expanded the market, naming John Boos as the first company president.
According to Illinois Country Living, it wasn't until decades later that the company started selling residential products. In 1958, John Boos & Co. began supplying cutting boards to retailer Williams-Sonoma, which was founded just two years earlier by Chuck Williams. The story of how Boos blocks became a popular choice of famous professional chefs is traced to the 1990s when a buyer for the Food Network saw the cutting boards in Frontgate (a high-end home furniture and décor catalog) and ordered some for use on the up-and-coming network. Culinary celebrities were performing food demonstrations on the Boos Blocks when the Food Network debuted in 1993. Although the company isn't large, the chopping boards have remained a trusted, popular brand due to their high level of quality and durability.
Why Boos blocks are popular, and care instructions
Besides looking great on camera, John Boos cutting boards are made with sustainably sourced woods such as cherry, walnut, or maple. A Forbes' review that included "extensive testing" of wooden cutting boards named John Boos' Maple Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board as the top all-purpose choice, largely based on it's durability and sturdiness without greatly dulling your knives. The well-reviewed cutting board is made from solid North American maple, is 1.5 inches thick, and comes in three different sizes. It's also certified by the National Sanitization Foundation, meaning it meets strict public health safety standards. Maple is considered one of the best types of wood for cutting boards since it has a closed grain and small pores to prevent bacteria buildup. While it's a sturdy hardwood, it won't ruin your knives.
To make your Boos cutting board last for years to come, it's important to oil it with a food-grade oil once per month or when it's looking dry. Oiling your solid wood cutting board will help protect it from moisture and prevent the wood from cracking, not to mention keep it looking beautiful on your kitchen counter. It's also advised not to put your Boos block in the dishwasher or to wash it with any harsh detergents. Instead, use mild soap and water to wash away food debris and avoid common cutting board mistakes like forgetting to clean both sides of your wood cutting board.