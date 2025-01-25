The Easy Way To Sharpen Knives If You Don't Have A Proper Sharpener

There is nothing worse than working with a dull knife in the kitchen. It makes the preparation time for recipes take longer and can ruin the overall presentation of the dish. How can you thinly dice onions if your knife barely works? Thankfully, there's a simple hack for sharper knives without a knife sharpener.

Many people take their knives to a specialty shop to get them sharpened or buy a professional sharpening rod. However, outsourcing the task can be expensive (about $2-4 per knife), and doing it with a rod can be intimidating and dangerous. For those wanting to sharpen their knives at home using basic skills and just one household item, reach for your aluminum foil.

The steps are easy: Ball up a piece of aluminum foil and rub it against the blade in a repetitive motion. After a few back-and-forth motions, your knife should be in better shape. The science behind sharpening a blade with aluminum foil is minimal. It's been claimed that the foil does not sharpen the blade, but instead hones it. That means it is getting rid of any rough surfaces or build-up on the blade. Reportedly, the hack only works on blades that are slightly dull, rather than ones in bad shape. A version of the hack was tested on NTV News in 2024 when two reporters attempted to sharpen a pair of dull scissors by repeatedly cutting through pieces of aluminum foil. In the end, they found that the scissors worked "slightly better."