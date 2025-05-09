You Don't Need To Stick With A Single Countertop Material In Your Kitchen
Kitchen remodels often include upgrading your countertops. Perhaps you want high-end granite counters but don't want to spend the money on all of the surface area, or you're looking for a durable option on the kitchen island but can handle something that requires a little more care on the counters along your wall. Either way, mixing countertop materials can be a high-style and even cost-effective design for any remodel — especially if you've just spent a fortune on the kitchen renovation that hurts your wallet the most, aka new cabinets. But keep in mind things like balance, cost, and resale value when deciding on a look.
Consider your home's style when deciding on countertops, and don't be afraid to mix different materials and colors. If you're remodeling a beach house or a home with a cozier vibe, consider mixing butcher-block wood counters with granite or quartz to balance the high-end look with a softer-looking material. An unexpected benefit of wood counters: If you want to take a more affordable remodel route down the road and paint your counters, wood is a much better option than materials like stone or quartz, which are types of kitchen countertops you need to avoid painting at all costs. Plus, you can prep food directly on a wooden countertop.
Tips for mixing countertop materials
The most important tip to follow when mixing counter materials is to create a balanced look. Don't pick two surfaces with busy patterns, or the kitchen could look too loud. If you want a counter with plenty of veining, mix it with a mostly solid-color counter that won't overwhelm the eye. If you want two solid-surface counters, balance them by opting for a darker color on the outskirt counters and a lighter color on the island, or vice versa. A solid-surface coupled with granite or marble is a good mix here.
Finally, consider cost and resale when mixing materials. Pairing a solid-surface countertop with quartz or granite will help lower costs while still adding value to your home because the former is less expensive. While your kitchen should be a reflection of you, it's a good idea to consider the best and worst kitchen counter options for selling your house. Your countertops should enhance your home's overall value, or it's a wasted investment. Consider speaking with a contractor or home appraiser to help decide which materials make the most sense for your home.