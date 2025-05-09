You Don't Need To Stick With A Single Countertop Material In Your Kitchen

Kitchen remodels often include upgrading your countertops. Perhaps you want high-end granite counters but don't want to spend the money on all of the surface area, or you're looking for a durable option on the kitchen island but can handle something that requires a little more care on the counters along your wall. Either way, mixing countertop materials can be a high-style and even cost-effective design for any remodel — especially if you've just spent a fortune on the kitchen renovation that hurts your wallet the most, aka new cabinets. But keep in mind things like balance, cost, and resale value when deciding on a look.

Consider your home's style when deciding on countertops, and don't be afraid to mix different materials and colors. If you're remodeling a beach house or a home with a cozier vibe, consider mixing butcher-block wood counters with granite or quartz to balance the high-end look with a softer-looking material. An unexpected benefit of wood counters: If you want to take a more affordable remodel route down the road and paint your counters, wood is a much better option than materials like stone or quartz, which are types of kitchen countertops you need to avoid painting at all costs. Plus, you can prep food directly on a wooden countertop.