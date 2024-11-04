The Parent Company That Makes Reese's Cups

Since their creation in 1928, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups have been incredibly popular in the United States and the rest of the world. The brilliant combination of creamy peanut butter enrobed in rich, milk chocolate is hard to resist. To this day, the candy remains a top seller at its parent company, The Hershey Company.

"You got peanut butter in my chocolate! You got chocolate in my peanut butter!" Though a hilarious collision between opera singers or cowboys — or other unlikely scenarios the 70s and 80s TV commercials professed — would've been a great origin story, the history of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is much more down-to-earth. In Pennsylvania, where the chocolate kiss was first made (and not by Hershey's either), Harry Burnett Reese, a previous dairy employee of Milton S. Hershey, created his own candy business using his former employer's chocolate. Several decades later, in 1963, Reese sold his confection company to The Hershey Company for nearly $24 million.