Make Chili Quicker Than Ever With One Simple Swap

Whether you're recovering from a long day out in the cold or ready to spend a summer night watching the big game with your buddies, few dishes hit the spot quite like a warm bowl of chili. This spicy, flavorful meal was first popularized in South Texas during the late 19th century, and since then, it has gone on to be a dinnertime staple across the United States. One of the glorious things about chili is its versatility; it's not only easy to customize the flavors of the dish, but also how you prepare it. For example, even though most basic recipes are simple, usually only containing tomatoes, onion, ground meat, beans, and various spices, it's possible to shrink down that ingredient list even more without sacrificing flavor. The next time you're running low on supplies or time, you can swap out the tomatoes, onions, and other components for a couple of jars of salsa.

It might sound a bit radical at first, but the logic is sound. Premade salsa typically contains plenty of tomatoes (with a super concentrated flavor), onion, peppers, and spices. So, the next time you make something like slow cooker beef chili, you can skip those ingredients for two jars of your preferred salsa. Along with making cooking easier, this hack will also make your grocery run much faster.