What Kinds Of Recipes Have Emulsions, And How Do You Fix A Broken One?

Emulsification requires both technique and a specific set of components. Certain foodstuffs — called emulsifiers — are crucial to the process. Possessing an intricate chemical composition, they tie together repellent fat and water molecules. As you might expect, some of these compounds have intimidating, industrial-sounding names. For instance, there's seed-extracted lecithin, which is used to emulsify plant-based milks, or polysorbate, used in soft drinks.

However, other emulsifiers are pantry staples, and you likely already have some on hand. Egg yolks are especially powerful emulsifiers, hence their foundational nature in so many sauces. Containing lecithin, egg yolks are the magic binder in hollandaise, mayo, and many other sauces. Respect their importance by adding the employed fat into the egg yolks rather than the other way around. If your sauce breaks, slowly stir the mixture into fresh egg yolks to recombine it. The process will be even more effective with a dash of lemon juice alongside the yolk.

Other underrated emulsifiers include honey, mustard, garlic, and tomato paste. These are especially effective with dressings; they'll both flavor and reform the mixture. They're also a wonderful way to spice up a broken homemade aioli, integrating both enhanced texture and taste. Furthermore, an emulsified mixture like mayonnaise can itself work as an emulsifier and reform a broken sauce.