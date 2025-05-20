Use This Extra Ingredient For The Chewiest, Softest Chocolate Chip Cookies

Let's be honest: Chocolate chip cookies are better when they're chewy. If you want to bring your standard cookie recipe from basic to delish, you need just one pantry classic — cornstarch. For soft cookie fans, this ingredient is their saving grace. While you can still manage soft cookies without them, cornstarch pushes them right over the edge.

How? It breaks down the protein in your flour, making the cookie's overall texture a lot more tender than it would've been otherwise. You can't just add it right away, though. Thoroughly mix a teaspoon or so of cornstarch with an equal amount of cold water until you've created a cornstarch slurry. Then, stir it into your batter. If you don't incorporate it this way, the oven's heat can negate the cornstarch's natural effects.

Cornstarch is also a known thickener, helping you make a thicker gravy without flour, for example. This helps when it comes to baking soft cookies, too. Brian Hart Hoffman, founder of "Bake from Scratch" magazine, told Southern Living, "A bonus benefit is it [cornstarch] prevents the cookie from spreading too much while baking." When cookies are spread too thin, they're more likely to get crispy rather than chewy.