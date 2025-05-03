The Simple Fish Dish Bobby Flay Likes To Make Over A Campfire

What do you get when you cross a boy scout with a Michelin star? Bobby Flay. Yes, before the Iron Chef had all his accolades, he enjoyed vacationing in the Adirondack Mountains as a kid, sleeping out under a big blanket of stars, and making a campfire meal that isn't a s'more. In an exclusive interview with our sister publication Mashed, Flay shared one of his favorite easy and delicious campfire dishes — brook trout with brown butter. This is a three-ingredient adventure, Flay explained, "The first time I caught a fish when I was a kid, it was brook trout. Literally add brown butter and some capers and that's it."

While it might sound a little gourmet for some campers, the grill master explained that brown butter is the "easiest sauce in the world" to make and can be accomplished over an open fire by taking a pan and some butter and letting it brown. Of course, if you are Flay, it probably is the easiest, but knowing when brown butter is done cooking isn't easy and it can turn to burnt butter pretty quickly.

Just remember, once it smells a little nutty and looks golden, it's done regardless if you are cooking it over a campfire or on a stove burner. In addition, the salty and slightly crunchy nature of the capers adds just the right pop to the taste and texture contrast of the butter and trout.