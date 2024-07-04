Rachael Ray's Secret Ingredient For Nut-Free Pesto

Who doesn't love a good, fresh, authentically-made pesto? If you have a nut allergy, you might've just raised your hand in protest. Pesto is a wonderfully herbaceous and remarkably simple creation — it only features a handful of ingredients. However, one of those key ingredients is pine nuts, much to the chagrin of the millions of Americans with a nut allergy. However, if you happen to have a nut allergy but you still don't want to miss out on the chance to try a delicious pesto caprese panini, Rachael Ray has an answer for you.

Advertisement

Pine nuts have an oily, buttery texture and a mild sweetness, so their elimination from a pesto recipe leaves the overall dish a little more lacking than it ought to be. If you're allergic to pine nuts only, then you could add walnuts in their place (at a much lower cost, by the way). But if you're looking for a completely nut-free option, Rachael Ray suggests something a little more out of left-field. On her website she shared that for her, the addition of capers to a pesto recipe is the secret to making a standout pesto sans pine nuts. Though the elements of texture and taste vary from pine nuts, thereby making quite a different form of pesto, the capers still work with the rest of the ingredients to make an interesting and imminently flavorful sauce.

Advertisement