A Chef's Go-To Wine, Beer, And Cocktail To Serve With Chicken Piccata

Chicken piccata is one of those well-rounded dishes that's both easy to make at home and a common sight at Italian restaurants. The chicken cutlet and lemon sauce is often served with a basic pasta or rice, but you should be more deliberate about what you drink with it — so we consulted an expert for drink pairing advice. Chef and restaurateur Joe Isidori, who runs Arthur & Sons in New York's West Village and the Hamptons as well as Arthur & Sons Italian American Club, answered Chowhound's questions about the best beer, wine, and cocktail to pair with the dish.

According to Isidori, when pairing drinks with chicken piccata, you've got to focus on the key ingredients in the sauce: Lemon, capers, and butter. Isidori said, "Certain drinks pair well with one or all of those characteristics, and it's all about striking a balance so that the flavors aren't fighting each other."