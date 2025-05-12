This Zesty Pantry Ingredient Is The Key To One Of Bobby Flay's Favorite Chicken Dishes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay seems to have a shelf stable tip for everything. Flay's go-to secret ingredient anchovies are a pantry staple, for example. His habit of trashing old spices helps to ensure fresher aromatics. And one of Bobby Flay's favorite ingredients to cook with is both a pantry must and a compulsory component for one super satisfying, but relatively easy weeknight dinner: capers for chicken piccata.

Capers are great in tons of applications — served with cream cheese and lox on a bagel or tossed into salads are just a couple of enhancing examples — but chicken piccata in particular just wouldn't be the same without 'em. Chicken piccata, which gets its flavor from little more than butter, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, is pretty basic before the addition of the salty caper bush buds. The green, olive-adjacent pearls of briny salinity are actually what separate piccata from plenty of other poultry preparations. Some might go so far as to say that a chicken piccata absent capers just isn't chicken piccata. But the occasional recipe does list them as optional. Taste a chicken piccata with and without the traditional capers, however, and the absence of their buoyant texture and oceanic quality will be clear.