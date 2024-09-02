The Condiment Shortcut You Need For Deliciously Quick Potato Salad

Tartar sauce amps up the flavor of your favorite fish and chips meal. As it turns out, it tastes supremely awesome in your potato salad recipe, too. This is mostly because of the fixins that make tartar sauce so tongue-ticklingly yummy also happen to be the types of ingredients you'd throw into your average potato salad.

Never thought of tartar sauce as being in the same culinary family as potato salad? Here's something that might convince you that this could be your new favorite food prep shortcut. Ingredients like mayo, capers, shallots, sweet or dill pickle relish, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and the like are common ingredients in tartar sauce. And depending on where you are in the world, your potato salad may share some of these same ingredients.

What's great about this hack is that it allows you to use up the extra tartar sauce you have leftover from your Friday night fish fry. That's a win for your wallet and for your tastebuds.