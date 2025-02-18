For The Savoriest Marinade, Reach For This Australian Spread

Although we are fairly confident that Australians are not actually adding Vegemite to their coffee, the deeply-hued paste is still synonymous with the Commonwealth country. Not to be confused with England's own similarly fashioned Marmite, Vegemite, as you might expect from its moniker, is imbued with the essence of onions, carrots, and celery, in addition to its brewer's yeast base. It is concentrated in both flavor and texture, and mixes easily with other ingredients, which makes it a great marinade supplement, or even shortcut.

The first sensations most folks will note when sampling Vegemite for the first time are its saltiness and umami qualities. Soy sauce will also likely get a referential call out or two. These are likewise all elements of a lot of common marinades. But, because of those very properties, you have to approach a Vegemite marinade with care and caution, so as not to end up with something like a double dose of sodium. Some items will also take better to Vegmite's pungency than others, too. Tofu, for example, will soak up as much of the stuff as it can hold, just like it does with almost any baste. Things like poultry will have a more subtle effect.