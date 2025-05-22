Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Dishes Of All Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain traveled a relentless 250 days a year for over 16 years while filming for his food shows. It's safe to say that in that amount of time he tried a lot of new foods. The average person, though, is more interested in the highlights — what were the most memorable dishes he had in his career? Across his books and TV shows, there are a few dishes that stand out above the others. Places he visited and revisited, and dishes he would fly to other cities to just for a taste in their authentic environment again.

When Bourdain left the kitchen after the success of his hit book, "Kitchen Confidential," he started out on a journey to find the best meal in the world. But he knew that the best meals rarely came from the fanciest restaurants or use the most expensive ingredients. His focus was often on food made in casual environments without too much fanfare and embellishment. In his book, "A Cook's Tour" he explains: "I know how important factors other than technique or rare ingredients can be ... context and memory play powerful roles in all the truly great meals in one's life."

A lot of these dishes, with just a few exceptions, are both affordable and accessible through recipes that Bourdain himself made public in his cookbooks. Coming from working class roots, the theme of his creative work was always to bridge gaps across cultures through food, which is evidenced by the dishes he raved about.