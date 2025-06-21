17 Unexpected Chocolate Ice Cream Toppings You Need To Try ASAP
The toppings list at your favorite local ice cream shop is likely short — and sweet. You'll probably find the usual suspects: sprinkles (both rainbow and chocolate), Oreos, hot fudge, strawberries, and maybe chopped nuts if you're lucky. There's nothing wrong with these toppings, per se, but they don't really add much to your ice cream, especially when it comes to a flavor as nuanced — and as simple — as chocolate. Sure, sprinkles (which taste like plastic, if we're being honest) can add color and crunch, but they don't do your ice cream any other favors.
If you want to truly enhance and elevate the flavor and texture of your favorite chocolate ice cream, you're going to need to look further than just the toppings board. There are many ingredients waiting to be spooned over your bowl of Death by Chocolate, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, or Chocolate Therapy — some of which might even be in your pantry at this very moment. If your scoop is looking a little uninspired, consider zhuzhing it up with one or more of these unique toppings.
Chocolate-covered espresso beans
It's time to add yet another item to your Trader Joe's shopping list. Chocolate-covered espresso beans, including the popular coffee lover's espresso beans, are an excellent topping for all ice creams — especially chocolate. The sharp coffee flavors will offer the perfect bitter contrast to the decadent chocolate ice cream, along with a delectable textural bite. It's a great standalone topping for your midnight bowl of ice cream, seeing as how the beans have just enough chocolate flavor to highlight the espresso's flavor, but not so much that they make the bite too chocolatey (if there even is such a thing).
Besides plain chocolate, you can also use this unique store-bought topping for more complex frozen dessert variations, including ice creams with chocolate fudge or brownie pieces. You can even pair the chocolate-covered espresso beans with another coffee-flavored sauce, like a coffee-infused caramel, to drive that mocha flavor home.
Crushed potato chips
The concept of potato chips on chocolate ice cream is not foreign to us; we had a relative who insisted that every bowl of chocolate ice cream they ate be accompanied by a snack-sized bag of Lay's (and only Lay's) potato chips. Once we did some digging — and some experimenting of our own — we found that the two are a match made in heaven.
A decadent, creamy, and especially rich chocolate ice cream is in dire need of a flavor contrast. Enter the crunchy, salty potato chip. The salt will help curb the sweetness, while the starchiness of the chip doesn't detract from the flavor of the ice cream. You can use a bag of your favorite store-bought chips for this hack; while regular ones work, kettle-cooked chips offer an even more unique crunch that elevates each spoonful even more. We recommend sticking to plain chips, as you don't want to introduce any conflicting flavors to your bowl. Another important thing worth mentioning is that you can't add the chips to your ice cream prematurely — otherwise, the starchy chips will turn limp and soggy.
Flambéed bananas
If you've never made Bananas Foster before, consider this your sign to try it. This flambéed fruit dish, which was initially popularized in New Orleans, is made with bananas, caramel sauce, and rum (though this spirit can be substituted with whiskey in a pinch). It's traditionally served tableside with vanilla ice cream, but chocolate ice cream is an even more delicious pairing. Not only does the rich, deeply-flavored ice cream mesh well with the oaky caramel sauce, but also with the flavor of the fruit. After all, chocolate-covered bananas are a popular dessert, so why not invite some booze and caramel to the party?
While this ice cream topping certainly takes a little more time to prepare than some of the others on this list, its flavor is well worth it. Although you might be hesitant to add rum to your dish, we would recommend using it for the full effect; not only will it help you flambé the fruit, but the sweet, molasses undertones will act as the perfect foil for the creamy chocolate ice cream.
Freeze-dried strawberries or raspberries
You may not be a stranger to chocolate-covered fruit, especially strawberries and raspberries, but adding whole pieces of it to your ice cream may not be practical. Luckily, there's a simpler way to mesh together the fragrant, sharp, fruity flavor with decadent chocolate: freeze-dried fruit.
Freeze-dried fruit is not the same as dehydrated fruit; the former has a snappy texture and bright fruity flavor more akin to fresh fruit. Dehydrated fruit, on the other hand, is more leathery (think raisins). Although you can add dehydrated or dried fruit to your ice cream, it won't deliver as satisfying a texture as freeze-dried fruit (and your jaw will probably have to work double time). A sprinkle of freeze-dried strawberries (covered in chocolate, if you're worried about them getting soggy with the moisture from the ice cream) or raspberries can offer the perfect fruity bite. You can also venture into more unconventional fruits, like freeze-dried figs or sour cherries, for a more complex bite. These fruits can all be used as standalone toppings or be paired with an extra dose of chocolate — via chocolate syrup or molten fudge.
Cinnamon
One of the simplest yet most unexpected toppings for your chocolate ice cream might be lurking in your spice cabinet right now. If you're still wary about combining chocolate with chili, or if you're just after a warm, delicious bite, try reaching for a jar of cinnamon. This spice is often haphazardly used in apple pies, spice cakes, and more vanilla-focused desserts, but it turns out that it's also an excellent companion to all things chocolatey. Depending on the type of cinnamon you use, you can bring out floral, spicy, or herbaceous flavors.
Anyone who remembers the cinnamon challenge of the '10s knows that downing a mouthful of anything topped with raw cinnamon is a recipe for disaster. As such, you may want to give your ice cream a good stir before you wolf it down. You can also try using cinnamon-infused ice cream toppings, like caramel, graham crackers, or cookies (like speculoos or crumbled snickerdoodles) to give your ice cream a textural and flavorful boost.
Hot honey
Hot honey is one of our favorite ingredients, and not just for ice cream. The sweet, sticky base is the perfect vector for the piquant flavor of the chiles. The fact that it's in a liquid, albeit viscous form also allows every bite of ice cream to be infused with the perfect mashup of sweet and spicy flavors. You don't need a ton of hot honey to have an impact on the flavor of your ice cream; a light drizzle will offer the perfect flavorful contrast to standard chocolate ice cream, or one adorned with brownies, caramel, fudge, and the like.
There are plenty of store-bought hot honeys waiting to be used for chocolate ice cream, though you can also make your own batch at home by cooking together your chiles of choice with honey. Our recipe uses ginger, which would be a tasty complement to the rich chocolate ice cream. Hot honey likes the spotlight, so you're better off using it as the only topping on your bowl.
Toasted hazelnuts
If you've ever indulged in a spoonful of Nutella straight from the jar, you know how magical the combination of chocolate and hazelnuts can be. While a variety of nuts can be paired with your chocolate ice cream, including common ones like pecans and walnuts, toasted hazelnuts offer a more sophisticated and tasty pairing for this popular ice cream flavor. The nuttiness enhances your bowl of ice cream, rather than distracting from the flavors at play.
If you want to get the perfect crispy snap to complement your creamy frozen dessert, you're going to want to undertake the extra step of toasting your nuts. It's not as difficult as it may seem; in fact, you can even try toasting them in the microwave. Toasted nuts can be used as a standalone topping for your ice cream, or you can add an extra nutty flavor with a spoonful (or two) of softened Nutella.
Candied ginger
Ginger is an aromatic that you may be more used to using in savory dishes than sweet ones. Aside from the occasional pumpkin pie, which can be made with ground ginger, or the namesake gingersnap cookie, you may be a bit puzzled by how to pair this somewhat spicy ingredient with your desserts. Chocolate ice cream is a good place to start. The ginger, particularly a candied preparation of it, will mesh well with the creaminess of the ice cream and cut through its richness. It's an unexpected pairing, but it's one that's definitely worth trying.
Candied ginger is not the same thing as ginger candy. The former is made by slicing the ginger into small pieces and softening it in boiling water before boiling it in sugary syrup. The process turns the hard knob of a root into something much softer and more pliable — and replaces some of that sting with sweetness. You may also see some candied ginger that's covered in granulated sugar, which can give your bowl of ice cream an extra satisfying crunch. Ginger can also be paired with other toppings on this list, including toasted coconut or cinnamon, or used as a solo topping on your chocolate ice cream.
Toasted coconut
Anyone who has ever indulged in a Mounds or an Almond Joy knows the magic behind the combination of coconut and chocolate. The tropical fruit offers the perfect nutty contrast and textural boost, while the chocolate offers an even-keeled flavor to contrast the coconut's fattiness. Adding shredded coconut straight from the bag on top of your ice cream won't do your dessert any favors, though. Instead, you'll want to toast your coconut flakes just enough to channel that nutty flavor, then spoon them on top of your bowl. Toasted coconut makes an excellent pairing for plain, creamy chocolate ice cream, as well as chocolate almond or cherry chocolate.
Toasting coconut is easier than you may think — and it can even be done in an air fryer. In less than 10 minutes, you'll have enough coconut to pair with your chocolate ice cream, as well as anything else you might use it for — including baked goods and homemade granola.
Granola
Granola on a yogurt or smoothie bowl? Totally! But you haven't experienced crunchy nirvana until you've spooned some of your favorite granola on a bowl of ice cream.
The issue with a lot of ice cream toppings is that they're too sweet — especially when paired with an already-sweet ice cream like chocolate. Granola is jam-packed with flavor nuances, including nuttiness from ingredients like almonds and walnuts, crunchiness and heartiness from the oats and seeds, and a subtle (but not overwhelming) sweetness from things like brown rice syrup and honey. There are so many different varieties and flavors of granola out there to experiment with on your ice cream. If you are in the mood to enhance its chocolatiness, for example, you may want to select a granola studded with dark chocolate pieces or cacao nibs. Oats and honey are a widely available, agreeable type of granola to try on your chocolate ice cream, too, as the oats will provide the perfect level of crunch for a relatively plain frozen dessert base.
Pistachios
Dubai chocolate has taken the internet by storm — and it's easy to see why. The combination of tahini (more on that later), phyllo shreds, chocolate, and pistachios is divine — either eaten as a bar or transformed into a whimsical ice cream sundae. Pistachios, in particular, are a great companion to chocolate ice cream because of their sublime nutty yet grassy flavor. There are many forms of pistachio you can use for your ice cream, including roasted, shelled pistachios straight from the bag, which will add a delectable crunch. You can also opt for a salted nut if you prefer to have a sweet-salty contrast in every spoonful.
Pistachio butter or paste is another option. It might be more agreeable to you if you prefer a creamy scoop of ice cream and want to have the most even pistachio distribution possible.
Red wine reduction
Chocolate and red wine are a great after-dinner treat, and it turns out that you can combine the two by creating a red wine sauce for your ice cream. We know what you're thinking — usually, red wine sauces are reserved for savory foods, like steak. However, you can easily tweak this recipe to make it lean sweet.
Essentially, you'll want to reduce a decent bottle of red wine (meaning one that you don't mind drinking — it's not like you have to use the most expensive bottle on your shelf) with sugar and spices like cinnamon and vanilla until it reduces. Once the sauce has cooled, you can spoon it over your bowl of ice cream and repurpose the remainder for subsequent bowls or other chocolatey desserts like brownies. Red wines, like pinot noir, have a tannin-rich flavor and a slight bitterness that will complement a dark, heavy chocolate ice cream very well.
Popcorn
Popcorn is salty, crunchy, and delicious — which makes it an excellent foil to a rich chocolate ice cream. The next time you have a hankering for a bowl of ice cream, pull out your popcorn kernels to create the ultimate salty-sweet mashup. We prefer using plain popcorn, since the greasy, fake-butter flavor can distract from the luxurious chocolate base.
You don't just have to use regular popcorn for this ice cream topping hack. If you prefer something a little sweeter, consider grabbing a bag of caramel-coated kettle corn from the grocery store. The crunchy kernels have a beautiful toffee flavor that will mesh well with the chocolate, while the candy coating will prevent the kernels from getting too soggy even when stirred into the ice cream.
Pretzels
Pretzels are finally getting their moment in the sweets world — and we couldn't be happier. These tiny twists are much sturdier and thicker than a potato chip, making them an excellent addition to cookies, brownies, and, of course, ice cream. Like some of the toppings on this list, you don't want to add your pretzels to your ice cream prematurely, as they aren't exactly pleasant after sitting on top of your ice cream for too long.
If you're worried about your pretzels getting soggy and want to add a sweet twist, consider using chocolate or yogurt-covered pretzels instead of regular ones. Crumble them atop your ice cream, and pair them with other popular toppings like peanut butter (perfect for an extra salty bite), hot fudge, or marshmallows. Or, try using small peanut butter-filled pretzels to introduce an extra salty, nutty, and indulgent flavor to your dessert.
Chili crisp
Combining heat and sweet isn't a new concept. Mexican chocolate, for example, often contains some sort of heat, either from chiles or cinnamon (or both). But, if you want to introduce heat to your ice cream as evenly as possible, some sort of liquid is going to be your best bet. Enter chili crisp.
Chili crisp, for the uninitiated, is typically made with aromatics like garlic and ginger, along with Sichuan peppercorns, chili peppers, and oil. A little goes a long way, so you'll want to only add a small amount to your chocolate ice cream. The crisp (which also goes by "chili crunch") is very concentrated and savory, which will complement a sweet ice cream well — you just have to be willing to experiment a little bit. And even if you don't like the heat of chili crisp when eaten straight from the jar, you can probably appreciate how the ice cream offers the perfect cooling sensation to rebalance the mouthfeel.
Candied mint leaves
Chocolate and mint are a classic pairing, but you may be left scratching your head, wondering how to add it to your ice cream specifically. Sure, there's mint chocolate chip ice cream, but that flavor is like 95% mint and 5% low-quality chip (if you even get that). Instead, if you're after the perfect mint-to-chocolate ratio, you're going to have to get creative.
One way to do this is to use candied mint leaves as a topping for your chocolate ice cream. Mint oil, like the stuff used for peppermint candies, can be oppressive and cloying. Fresh mint, on the other hand, can easily brighten your bite and draw attention to the richness and complementary flavor of the chocolate ice cream. Simply grab a couple of sprigs of your favorite type of mint, dip them in egg whites and lemon juice (to stave off discoloration), roll them in granulated sugar, and let them dry on a baking sheet for a few hours. Not only will the leaves add a visually stunning and refined touch to chocolate ice cream, but they'll also elevate its flavor.
Tahini
Peanut butter gets a lot of attention, especially when it comes to pairing with chocolate. But we're partial to a totally different kind of spread: tahini.
Tahini, which is made from toasted sesame seeds, lacks the same sharp flavor of peanut (or even almond) butter. Its nutty nuances, compounded by its sublime creamy texture, make it an excellent topping for a bowl of ice cream. While it would work well with a standard vanilla or even a salted caramel ice cream, the robustness of a quality chocolate ice cream would be an even tastier pairing. We recommend adding toasted oats or granola to the top of your tahini-and-chocolate frozen dessert for a riff on one of our favorite Jeni's ice cream flavors: tahini oat chocolate cookies.