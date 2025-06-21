17 Unexpected Chocolate Ice Cream Toppings You Need To Try ASAP

The toppings list at your favorite local ice cream shop is likely short — and sweet. You'll probably find the usual suspects: sprinkles (both rainbow and chocolate), Oreos, hot fudge, strawberries, and maybe chopped nuts if you're lucky. There's nothing wrong with these toppings, per se, but they don't really add much to your ice cream, especially when it comes to a flavor as nuanced — and as simple — as chocolate. Sure, sprinkles (which taste like plastic, if we're being honest) can add color and crunch, but they don't do your ice cream any other favors.

If you want to truly enhance and elevate the flavor and texture of your favorite chocolate ice cream, you're going to need to look further than just the toppings board. There are many ingredients waiting to be spooned over your bowl of Death by Chocolate, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, or Chocolate Therapy — some of which might even be in your pantry at this very moment. If your scoop is looking a little uninspired, consider zhuzhing it up with one or more of these unique toppings.