Here's Where To Find Dubai Chocolate In The US

If you love food trends or chocolate, you've likely seen people raving about a luxurious Dubai chocolate called the "Can't Get Knafeh of It" bar. This gourmet sweet treat features a milk chocolate shell and a filling made from three signature ingredients: pistachio, tahini, and knafeh, or crispy phyllo pastry strands. The unique fusion of Middle Eastern flavors and mixture of creamy, crunchy textures made this chocolate bar go viral in 2023, as plenty of people happily broke it open on camera, revealing the bright green, textured filling within. The chocolate bar was invented by British-Egyptian businesswoman Sarah Hamouda, who founded FIX Dessert Chocolatier in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2021. While the authentic "Can't Get Knafeh of It" bar is technically only available in Dubai, you can get copycat versions in a few different ways that don't involve buying a plane ticket to the UAE.

You can find Dubai chocolate in a growing list of cities throughout the United States, including Long Island, New York; Dearborn, Michigan; and Birmingham, Michigan. Each shop has a bit of a different presentation, but you can expect to pay anywhere from $25 to $38 (plus shipping, if you order it from the store) for one chocolate bar. You can also order similarly priced versions of Dubai chocolate online through a few different websites that deliver within the U.S.