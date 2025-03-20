Here's Where To Find Dubai Chocolate In The US
If you love food trends or chocolate, you've likely seen people raving about a luxurious Dubai chocolate called the "Can't Get Knafeh of It" bar. This gourmet sweet treat features a milk chocolate shell and a filling made from three signature ingredients: pistachio, tahini, and knafeh, or crispy phyllo pastry strands. The unique fusion of Middle Eastern flavors and mixture of creamy, crunchy textures made this chocolate bar go viral in 2023, as plenty of people happily broke it open on camera, revealing the bright green, textured filling within. The chocolate bar was invented by British-Egyptian businesswoman Sarah Hamouda, who founded FIX Dessert Chocolatier in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2021. While the authentic "Can't Get Knafeh of It" bar is technically only available in Dubai, you can get copycat versions in a few different ways that don't involve buying a plane ticket to the UAE.
You can find Dubai chocolate in a growing list of cities throughout the United States, including Long Island, New York; Dearborn, Michigan; and Birmingham, Michigan. Each shop has a bit of a different presentation, but you can expect to pay anywhere from $25 to $38 (plus shipping, if you order it from the store) for one chocolate bar. You can also order similarly priced versions of Dubai chocolate online through a few different websites that deliver within the U.S.
Buy Dubai chocolate bars on Amazon
On Amazon, you'll find many varieties of Dubai chocolate, from classic milk chocolate to white chocolate. It won't be the actual bar that's gone viral online, which is sold exclusively out of a small chocolate shop in Dubai, but you can get a taste of the sensation if you order a box from one of the many retailers on Amazon.
There's the Eastanbul Dubai Chocolate Bar ($25), UniqBite's Dubai pistachio chocolate bar ($22), and even a white chocolate and pistachio Dubai chocolate bar from Ceres Gourmet ($20). Customer reviews on some of these bars, however, warn they don't have very much filling and may arrive melted or dried out.
Purchase Dubai chocolate from other websites
In addition to buying Dubai chocolate bars from Amazon, you can order this viral chocolate online directly from other companies that ship their treats throughout the U.S. New Jersey-based Ceres Gourmet is one of the aforementioned Amazon vendors and also sells pistachio-filled Dubai chocolate online directly through its website. The aptly named Dubai Chocolate Bar company, which has a physical address in Wyoming, also sells these sweets online.
Each company's version of the viral Dubai chocolate bar is fairly pricey, selling for about $40 each. But if you want to get a taste of what it would be like to try one of these bars, customer reviews suggest you won't be disappointed — they just won't be the exact chocolate bar sold by FIX Dessert Chocolatier in Dubai.
Road trip around America for Dubai chocolate
The number of places you can find Dubai chocolate in the United States is growing, so if you're really set on trying the viral chocolate and don't want to order a bar (or several) online, you can hop in the car and drive to shop somewhere in the Lower 48. You won't be the only one, as Dubai chocolate has spurred TikTok users to travel great distances to get a taste.
Just like planning a trip to see some of the best food cities in the world or to follow in the footsteps of Guy Fieri in "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," you can create an itinerary centered around trying Dubai chocolate made in America. Several chocolate shops and sweets shops in Michigan have been very successful in selling Dubai Chocolate. In and near Dearborn, Michigan, Farhat Sweets dusts its bars in gold, House of Chimney Cakes offers several flavors, and the Turkish restaurant Galata Sweets sells mini versions. Choco Mania, in downtown Birmingham, Michigan, has an oversized Dubai chocolate bar and also serves the signature creamy, crunchy filling on top of chocolate-covered strawberries. The sweet is also gaining popularity in places like Long Island, New York, where candy stores like Sweeties Candy Cottage have started selling pistachio cream and phyllo dough-filled chocolate bars, too. To save yourself a long journey, it may be worth checking to see if any chocolatiers or sweet shops in your area have caught on to the viral Dubai chocolate trend.
Make the viral Dubai chocolate bar at home
Of course, you could always try making Dubai chocolate at home, no driving or flying needed. The original recipe for the viral pistachio-filled Dubai chocolate bars from FIX Dessert is a secret. But there are many copycat recipes for these bars with the pistachio-tahini filling, as well as other fillings like Nutella or Biscoff.
To make Dubai chocolate yourself, first melt milk chocolate into a mold with deep enough reservoirs to make a chocolate bar with filling. Take Rominvic's silicone chocolate molds, for instance. Once the chocolate has hardened, fill the mold with a mixture of pistachio cream, shredded phyllo dough or kataifi, and tahini. Spread the rest of your melted milk chocolate over the filling, then pop the mold in the fridge to set.