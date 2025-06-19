The 14 Items We Wish Costco Would Add To Its Food Court Menu

Costco's food court has earned a near-legendary reputation for its unbeatable prices, oversized portions, and simple, satisfying menu — but that does not stop fans from dreaming about what could be next. While staples like the $1.50 hot dog combo continue to hold their place in warehouse history, many loyal members can't help imagining a few smart additions that would make the lineup even better.

Recent changes, like the return of Coca-Cola, have shown that Costco is willing to listen to member feedback — and maybe even make room for something new. Longtime fans still talk about discontinued favorites like the Polish dog, combo pizza, and twisted churro, proving just how much emotional weight the food court carries for frequent shoppers.

This got us thinking: We know our current Costco food court rankings, but what else would look great on the menu? Here is our dream lineup of what we would love to see next. From comfort food classics to plant-based crowd-pleasers, these ideas are not about changing what already works, but acknowledging that there is always room for a few new favorites.