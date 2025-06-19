The 14 Items We Wish Costco Would Add To Its Food Court Menu
Costco's food court has earned a near-legendary reputation for its unbeatable prices, oversized portions, and simple, satisfying menu — but that does not stop fans from dreaming about what could be next. While staples like the $1.50 hot dog combo continue to hold their place in warehouse history, many loyal members can't help imagining a few smart additions that would make the lineup even better.
Recent changes, like the return of Coca-Cola, have shown that Costco is willing to listen to member feedback — and maybe even make room for something new. Longtime fans still talk about discontinued favorites like the Polish dog, combo pizza, and twisted churro, proving just how much emotional weight the food court carries for frequent shoppers.
This got us thinking: We know our current Costco food court rankings, but what else would look great on the menu? Here is our dream lineup of what we would love to see next. From comfort food classics to plant-based crowd-pleasers, these ideas are not about changing what already works, but acknowledging that there is always room for a few new favorites.
Fries
Costco recently launched its own Kirkland variety of frozen French fries, and we would love to see them make an appearance on the food court menu, too. They are perfectly crispy, classic straight-cut fries with a bit of texture — essentially, the perfect fry. And, since French fries are arguably one of, if not the most, popular fast food items, adding them to the food court seems like a no-brainer choice, right? We think so. It's actually strange they're not already offered.
Fries would be a great side for many of Costco's existing menu items, like hot dogs, pizza, and sandwiches — or even dipped in the soft serve ice cream — and they would pair well with many of the other food court suggestions on this list, as well. While it may require some additional logistics, like adding a deep fryer, we know it would not be an impossible ask, since Costco locations in Canada and France already serve poutine. Plus, rumor has it that certain food court locations in the Northeast served fries before the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic food court shutdown, which leads us to wonder if a comeback could be in the works.
Mozzarella sticks
Mozzarella sticks would fit right in with Costco's casual, comfort food-focused menu. Plus, they are always a crowd-pleaser, and they are easy to produce at scale. Like fries, Costco already sells mozzarella sticks in stores, too, making them easy to supply. And the only real potential setback, again, is the logistics of adding a deep fryer in the food court kitchens, but it is certainly not out of the realm of possibility.
We see mozzarella sticks as a big seller for families with young kids or teens, as they are snackable and shareable. To emphasize that snackable aspect, mozzarella stick orders could come with a side of marinara sauce or ranch dressing for easy dipping. And while mozzarella sticks may not be the most health-centric addition, they would also be an additional choice for vegetarians, who currently have relatively limited options at U.S. food courts, other than the plain cheese pizza slice and a few desserts.
A meat-free salad option
Costco had the right idea to add a couple of lighter fare options, like the rotisserie chicken Caesar salad, to the food court menu, but the chain could take this one step further and make its menu more appealing to a larger crowd by offering a meat-free salad option, as well. Costco's current menu doesn't offer many plant-based or plant-forward choices, so a salad would be a good step in that direction.
While this could involve something as simple as a garden salad, there is also potential to offer something entirely new, like a Mediterranean chickpea salad, a Southwest black bean salad, or a Greek salad, perhaps. A plant-based salad option is a great food court choice for many people, vegetarian or otherwise, since customers living with dietary restrictions like dairy intolerance, food allergies, or sensitive stomachs may not be inclined to choose any of the other fast-casual food court choices currently being offered.
Nachos
There is something almost nostalgic about a simple plate of nachos, and, because of that, we think they'd be an excellent food court menu addition that would require minimal effort on the food court employees' part. They are simple to make, great for sharing, kid-friendly, and conveniently snackable.
We see Costco potentially taking one of a couple of different directions if it decides to launch a food court nacho. First off, there is potential for either a loaded nacho with beans, ground beef, and additional toppings, or a more straightforward cheesy nacho, perhaps served as-is or just topped with guacamole or salsa. Similarly, since nachos are such an easily shareable snack, these could feasibly be sold as either a personal snack-sized option or as a larger, more shareable meal. Additionally, Costco doesn't currently offer much in regard to gluten-free food court fare, so this has the potential to be a great addition, as long as the cheese sauce does not have any wheat flour or some other glutinous filler.
A plant-based hot dog
Costco's original hot dog is one of its most popular offerings, which is why the company willingly takes a loss on hot dog sales year after year. Though Costco launches new food court items periodically, it has not introduced a new hot dog since removing the Polish hot dog from its menu in 2018. We would like to think there is finally room for a fresh take on the food court staple — specifically, a plant-based version.
Plant-based foods are having their moment. Major brands like Ikea, Nathan's Famous, and even Major League Baseball (MLB) parks throughout the league all offer plant-based hot dogs. But here's the thing: Costco already sells more hot dogs than the MLB, so we think it would likely be able to sell more veggie dogs than the MLB, too.
Since Costco sells Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods plant-based products in its stores, the chain obviously already has the customer base for plant-based meat alternatives. With that reasoning, it makes perfect sense for the company to offer a plant-based version of a food court favorite.
Seasonal specials
Costco has been known to test new items in select regional markets before it potentially makes a nationwide food court debut, but another great way to test the waters on the popularity of new items would be launching seasonal specials nationwide. This method would give Costco a clear picture of sales throughout all of its U.S. regions, and, oftentimes, knowing a product is available for just a limited time motivates people to purchase it more frequently before it gets removed from the menu. Lots of major fast-casual food and beverage brands have adopted this method, and it is a great way to keep people talking about a brand's menu.
We think a great way to start this test would be to make a few tweaks to already popular in-store, ready-made food items. For example, Costco's chicken pot pie and chicken noodle soup are always popular in the fall and winter months, so we definitely see potential in creating single-serve, mini pot pies or selling individual to-go cups of soups at the food court.
Launch something for a few months, and if it is a hit, great; bring it back the following season. If not, it is okay to remove it from the menu, because it was already advertised as a limited-time offer anyway.
Dairy-free soft serve
Costco's soft serve is a much-loved food court item — the perfect pick-me-up after a busy shopping trip (or the perfect motivator to go grocery shopping in the first place!) Currently, you can order vanilla or chocolate, or you can get the two swirled.
Unfortunately, there are millions of Americans who avoid dairy, whether due to allergies, lactose intolerance, or by choice. Adding a dairy-free version would be a smart, inclusive way to support the needs of today's diverse customer base. Major ice cream chains around the nation are already offering dairy-free options — including Carvel, which partnered with Oatly last year, to offer a dairy-free version of its classic 1934 soft serve.
All in all, a dairy-free soft serve would not only boost food court sales but also help position Costco as a leading allergen-friendly wholesale retailer. Plus, we just know that the lactose-intolerant and vegan crowds would go wild once they finally get to try Costco's ice cream float food court hack.
Burgers
A simple burger would offer a satisfying alternative to Costco's pizza and hot dogs and would be a great choice for someone looking for a more hearty meal, all while fitting in with the company's existing fast-casual menu. It would round out the offerings with a classic American staple that appeals to a broad range of customers — families, solo shoppers, and employees grabbing lunch.
Interestingly enough, Costco tested burgers in some U.S. markets at one point, but they never ended up launching nationwide. However, some international Costco locations, like Iceland, have successfully sold burgers for years, suggesting it may not be a bad idea after all. The burger could also be an opportunity to offer customization in a simple way (with or without cheese or pickles, for example), increasing customer satisfaction without overcomplicating operations.
And, not to get ahead of ourselves, but there is also the possibility of a double launch. An all-beef burger patty and a vegetarian alternative made with one of the popular mock meat brands.
Mac and cheese
A classic mac and cheese would be a warm, comforting addition to Costco's food court menu and a natural fit alongside staples like pizza, hot dogs, and chicken bakes. It is a hearty, vegetarian-friendly option, and its broad appeal also makes it ideal for families, offering a kid-friendly option that adults love, too. Besides being a widely loved American classic, mac and cheese is easy to produce in large batches, holds up well in a food court setting, and serves as either a satisfying side or a standalone meal, making it a highly appealing menu item.
Adding mac and cheese would also bring more variety to the menu without straying too far from the quality, value, and simplicity the food court is known for. Like the hot dog or chicken bake, a single, well-executed mac and cheese could become another iconic, cult favorite comfort food that keeps members coming back for more.
Taquitos
Taquitos would be such a fun addition to Costco's food court menu, offering something distinct yet familiar that complements longtime staples like pizza, hot dogs, and chicken bakes. They are super snackable, making them a great option for customers who want something handheld and savory, but with a different flavor profile. Whether filled with chicken, beef, beans and cheese, or even potatoes, they are versatile enough that Costco could offer a meat-based or vegetarian option (or one of each, perhaps) without complicating the core menu.
From a practical standpoint, taquitos are easy for employees to prep and serve, since they can either be oven-baked or deep fried, and equally as simple for members to grab and go, making them a great low-fuss, minimal-mess option for customers to enjoy while walking through the wholesale club. We think taquitos would help Costco expand beyond its current lineup in a way that customers would appreciate, without straying too far from the comforting, fast-casual appeal the menu is known for.
Cheesesteaks
A cheesesteak would be a great hot sandwich for the Costco food court menu that fits naturally alongside its existing hot foods, like the turkey and provolone, as well as favorites like pizza, hot dogs, and chicken bakes. It is a classic American comfort food with broad appeal — familiar and filling. It would also diversify the food court's offerings without sacrificing the simplicity and efficiency that make the menu work.
Operationally, a cheesesteak is straightforward to assemble and serve, especially when streamlined to a single, no-frills version, just like Costco does with other menu items. It could be a popular option for members wanting something heartier or more protein-forward after shopping. Plus, it offers regional appeal: It would be a nod to East Coast food culture that could resonate nationwide. If it delivers on flavor, value, and portion size, the cheesesteak has every chance to become a standout favorite in the food court lineup.
Meatball subs
As a saucier alternative to the cheesesteak, we think a meatball sub would be a delicious addition to Costco's food court menu. It is a classic, familiar option that appeals across age groups and works equally well for lunch or dinner. As a sandwich, it also maintains the portability and simplicity that Costco's food court model relies on — easy to serve and easy to eat.
The meatball sub brings the opportunity to expand the menu's Italian-inspired offerings in a way that feels cohesive, especially alongside items like pizza and Caesar salad. We think it has real potential to become another food court favorite — the kind of item members make a special trip for.
In addition, just as the food court currently offers both cheese and pepperoni pizza slices, the meatball sub could lend itself to a vegetarian version with little to no extra effort needed. While meatless burgers have become more common in fast-casual dining, vegetarian meatball subs are nowhere near as readily available. Costco has the chance here to lead with something familiar yet distinctive that is sure to draw in a crowd.
Breakfast items
Though most U.S. Costco locations officially open at 10 a.m. (and 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays), just this week, Costco announced a new benefit for its executive members beginning June 30: 9 a.m. early in-club access across the nation. With the earlier start, now seems like the perfect opportunity to introduce a breakfast item or two to the food court menu.
Because, let's be real, some hot dog enthusiasts might be eager to purchase a $1.50 combo at 9 a.m., but it is probably safe to say that many others would be far more likely to purchase something like a breakfast burrito, French toast sticks, or donut holes, instead. Costco could also shake things up and introduce a spin on one of the current food court favorites, like breakfast pizza slices or a breakfast bake, perhaps — think, a chicken bake, but breakfast, stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, diced potatoes, peppers, and onions. We definitely see the potential. Or, if the chain wanted to take an even easier route, offering single-serve bakery items, like muffins and croissants, would surely be a hit.
Coffee
Coffee would be the perfect quick-serve beverage option for Costco's food court menu. Costco's cold brew-based mocha freeze is already a popular choice, but who says the brand can't add a hot drip coffee or a simple iced coffee option, too? There's no expectation to turn into a full-blown coffee shop, by any means, but it would be easy enough to expand on the existing coffee lineup — and bonus points if there is a dairy-free milk alternative.
We see this idea being a big hit for busy parents needing a quick caffeine fix while they grocery shop, Costco regulars who pop into the store a couple of times per week to take a casual stroll and grab a few essentials, and even employees who need a pick-me-up during their lunch break. Plus, coffee would work especially well if Costco ever does decide to amp up its breakfast lineup. Who wouldn't want to sip a cup of coffee with a croissant in hand?