The Costco Food Court Hack For Delicious Ice Cream Floats

There is no doubting the charm of a roadside ice cream stand, with their clapboard siding and wooden picnic tables scattered on the green. Each local spot sports its own array of unique flavors and fun, family-friendly atmosphere. There is nothing better than taking a big sip from a cola float from a nice ice cream shop, but the industrial strength of a warehouse air conditioning system would make your treat even sweeter. Luckily for us, Costco offers both ice cream (at a low price) and some pretty powerful AC. The only problem? You can't order a Coke float from Costco's food court. However, there's no need to fret over this little snag, as there is one simple hack that can help you to live your ice cream float dreams during your next visit to the wholesale club.

To order your improvised Coke float, simply order a cup of ice cream and a soda. You can ask the person at the counter to only fill your cup three quarters of the way full if you'd like more room for soda. Once you've gotten your ice cream, fill your soda cup with the soft drink of your choice and pour small amounts of it into your ice cream as you eat. And there you have it — the perfect soda float at your local neighborhood Costco.