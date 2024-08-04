Why Costco Gave Up On Its Other Food Court Hot Dog

Costco is one of the only stores where you can casually buy a couch and a year's worth of toilet paper, then sit down for a full-course meal before heading home. It's no secret that the supreme superstore sells nearly everything under the sun, but its most iconic item is found at the food court. Sold with a 20-ounce soda for only $1.50, Costco's hot dog has as much of a cult-like following as the company itself, inspiring T-shirts to viral food challenges. Its cultural significance isn't so surprising considering the inflation-proof price hasn't changed since 1984 and that Costco sells more hot dogs than Major League Baseball. But even diehard fans of the all-beef frank might not know that it hasn't always been the only hot dog sold at the store's food court.

Before the summer of 2018, Costco's hot dog shared menu board real estate with a distinctly flavored frankfurter: the Polish sausage. Compared to the Kirkland Signature beef hot dogs sold at the food court, the Polish ones contained more garlic. This made them similar to a smoked kielbasa-style sausage, a staple meat in Polish cuisine. But despite the spicier taste, Costco discontinued the Polish dog in July 2018, a decision that didn't go over well with people who preferred the flavor-packed sausage to the standard frank. As part of a plan to introduce healthier items, the company decided to change up the food court menu, leaving the less-popular hot dog behind in favor of new foods.