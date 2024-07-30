Costco Vs The MLB: Who Sells More Hot Dogs?

Fresh hot dogs, either loaded up with fancy toppings or drizzled with plain old mustard, are an iconic part of any baseball game. Visit any baseball stadium in the United States and you'll see enough hot dogs in the crowd to rival any Fourth of July cookout. Since baseball season lasts a big chunk of the year, surely that means that Major League Baseball (MLB) is the country's top seller of hot dogs, right? Not quite, in fact. That's because hot dogs are also an iconic part of Costco's famous food court.

Costco's Kirkland Signature hot dogs, which still only cost $1.50 each, are sold at every Costco's food court and they're famously Julia Child's favorite Costco food. They're so popular that the company announced during an annual shareholder meeting that it sold about 199 million of them in 2023. MLB is no slouch when it comes to snack sales, but it's far behind that number. Despite hot dogs being one of the highest-selling concessions at MLB stadiums, they collectively only sell about 19 million hot dogs per year. That's a lot of franks, but Costco wins.