How Much Would Costco's Soda And Hot Dog Combo Actually Cost Today With Inflation?

The year is 1984. You're shopping at Costco. After picking up a few necessities, you grab the delicious hot dog and soda combo for $1.50 –- quite a bargain. Fast forward to 2025. After picking up a few necessities, you grab the delicious hot dog and soda combo for $1.50 — quite a bargain. No, that's not a typo. No, our Chowhound editors didn't miss anything. More than 40 years after introducing this famous hot dog bargain in its food court, Costco has not budged on the price at all. It's still $1.50, and a must-buy item for your first trip.

That's a huge win for Costco's customers. For a large corporate big box store, the chain has been insistent on keeping its fast food offerings incredibly affordable, whether it's the hot dog combo, the $1.99 pizza slice, the 69 cent sodas, or the $2.49 ice cream sundae. But let's say Costco wasn't so focused on keeping its food court offerings affordable. What if the company played to the reasons fast food has gotten so expensive? If Costco's hot dog combo cost $1.50 in 1984, what should it cost in 2025 after inflation?