12 Ice Cream Chains With Dairy-Free Options

While the very first ice cream flavor may be a highly debated topic, it's widely known that people have been enjoying ice cream for centuries. However, whether for health reasons, environmental concerns, or even just because some people find it trendy, many choose to ditch dairy. But deciding to cut cow's milk from your diet doesn't mean you suddenly forget about foods you once loved. More and more frequently, people are searching for dairy-free alternatives to traditionally dairy-based foods (like non-dairy milk for coffee or the best vegan chocolate bars).

The higher demand for satisfying dairy-free options has even gotten the attention of bigger brands, who've begun creating dairy-free versions of their original dairy-based products. These alternatives make it easier for people with dietary restrictions to access and enjoy life's simple pleasures, like ice cream. Here are 13 ice cream chains making moves and offering customers delicious dairy-free alternatives to traditional ice cream.