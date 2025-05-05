12 Ice Cream Chains With Dairy-Free Options
While the very first ice cream flavor may be a highly debated topic, it's widely known that people have been enjoying ice cream for centuries. However, whether for health reasons, environmental concerns, or even just because some people find it trendy, many choose to ditch dairy. But deciding to cut cow's milk from your diet doesn't mean you suddenly forget about foods you once loved. More and more frequently, people are searching for dairy-free alternatives to traditionally dairy-based foods (like non-dairy milk for coffee or the best vegan chocolate bars).
The higher demand for satisfying dairy-free options has even gotten the attention of bigger brands, who've begun creating dairy-free versions of their original dairy-based products. These alternatives make it easier for people with dietary restrictions to access and enjoy life's simple pleasures, like ice cream. Here are 13 ice cream chains making moves and offering customers delicious dairy-free alternatives to traditional ice cream.
1. Baskin-Robbins
Known for its 31 flavors — one for every day of the month — Baskin-Robbins' entire brand revolves around making sure there's a treat for every occasion and an option for every taste bud, including the dairy-free crowd. While there isn't a huge variety of dairy-free flavors at Baskin-Robbins scoop shops, there are currently three dairy-free options in its lineup: a coconut milk-based cookies 'n creme, a dairy-free lemon sorbet, and a daiquiri ice.
Baskin-Robbins will occasionally drop a flavor from its rotation and add a new or limited edition flavor, like its flavor of the month, which is sometimes dairy-free as well. Previous dairy-free flavors have included non-dairy Mint Chocochunk, vegan coffee caramel chunk, non-dairy chocolate extreme, and a non-dairy salted fudge bar, all of which could eventually make a comeback at some point or another, right?
With locations in nearly all 50 states and an additional 7800 locations internationally, Baskin-Robbins has become one of the world's largest ice cream chains, making it easy for an afternoon ice cream pick-me-up.
2. Ben & Jerry's
With more than 500 ice cream shops in the U.S. and additional locations in 34 countries around the globe, Ben & Jerry's has undoubtedly made its mark on the world of ice cream. Ben & Jerry's serves 19 dairy-free flavors (and a few fruit-based sorbets, too!) at its scoop shops, though locations usually only offer a handful of non-dairy flavor choices at a time. An interesting fact about Ben & Jerry's is that while many of its dairy-free flavors are direct versions of their dairy-based counterparts, the company actually creates dairy-free exclusive flavors, as well.
Dairy-free crowd favorites include flavors like strawberry cheesecake, mochaccino chip, and caramel cookie graham. It's pretty nice to know you can stop in at any Ben & Jerry's location across the globe and feel confident it will have at least one or two options to meet your dietary needs.
And, in case you didn't already know, Ben & Jerry's recently debuted new oat-milk-based recipes for all of its dairy-free scoop shop flavors (and its currently in the process of updating their almond milk and sunflower butter grocery store-bought varieties, too).
3. Bruster's
Founded in 1989, Bruster's is an independently owned chain of ice cream shops currently located in 22 states — and Guyana, too, interestingly enough! Even though it's a growing chain, walking up to a Bruster's stand still feels like a mom-and-pop ice cream shop experience. And while the company's tagline may be "real ice cream," Bruster's dairy-free flavors are just as delicious as the real deal.
After 30 years of perfecting its ice cream flavors, Bruster's decided to take a deep dive into the dairy-free world by launching a new line of dairy-free flavors made with oat milk in 2022. For the most part, Bruster's dairy-free flavors are simple, yet elevated, featuring creamy, dreamy favorites like mint chocolate chip, coffee chocolate chip, white raspberry truffle, cookies and cream, and, of course, classics like chocolate and vanilla.
Keep in mind that flavors rotate weekly and flavor availability varies by location. Most locations have at least one dairy-free ice cream option at all times, but even if they run out, Bruster's makes its own dairy-free sorbets and ice flavors, too, so there are plenty of options available.
4. Carvel
If you're lucky enough to live in one of 18 states with a Carvel, you have lots of dairy-free frozen dessert options at your fingertips. After partnering with Oatly in 2024, Carvel added a variety of dairy-free treats to its menu, including dairy-free versions of its classic 1934 soft serve, scooped ice cream, and flying saucers (ice cream sandwiches, in case you aren't familiar). You can even get dairy-free oat milk-based frozen dessert cakes — yes, just like the classic ice cream cakes you probably enjoyed as a child!
Dairy-free flavors vary by location but have included cookies & cream, strawberry, and chocolate peanut butter, among others. Carvel also carries a handful of dairy-free sorbets; flavors change seasonally and can also vary by location, but currently include pink grapefruit, raspberry, lemonade, dragonfruit lemonade, and orange tangerine.
And, if you aren't lucky enough to live near a Carvel, you might just be lucky enough to find one of their Oatly frozen dessert cakes in a grocery store freezer section near you.
5. Cold Stone Creamery
Carvel isn't the only ice cream brand to strike a partnership with a major dairy-free milk brand. Cold Stone Creamery partnered with Silk in 2022 to launch a dairy-free, almond milk-based chocolate frozen dessert. The Silk Almond Milk Frozen Dessert can be made with mix-ins or turned into a dairy-free shake, giving visitors even more dairy-free options. Additionally, if you're not feeling in the mood for chocolate (said no one, ever), Cold Stone Creamery serves 12 fruit-based sorbet flavors, too, including watermelon, strawberry, pineapple, raspberry, and more.
And, since no Cold Stone Creamery treat would be complete without the mix-ins, rest assured knowing your dairy-free friends won't feel left out here. Cold Stone offers a variety of dairy-free options, including fresh fruit, chopped nuts, peanut butter, and Oreos (which are accidentally vegan, in case you missed that memo!) It's important to note that Cold Stone Creamery uses shared equipment for its dairy-free and dairy-based ice creams, so it may not be suitable for people with severe allergic reactions.
6. Dairy Queen
As its name suggests, as a brand, Dairy Queen kind of has to emphasize dairy, right? In that case, it makes sense that the restaurant doesn't offer many dairy-free options — but then, why does it deserve a place on this list?
Well, nearly 50 years after debuting their classic Dilly Bar, Dairy Queen turned heads with a non-dairy version in 2020. Like the original, the non-dairy Dilly Bar is a simple chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bar on a stick — nothing fancy, but not bad! As the sole dairy-free frozen dessert on the Dairy Queen menu, this version is a great option for people who've missed out on that DQ classic. But, heads up, if you're not a fan of coconut, don't expect this vegan Dilly Bar to be your new favorite — it's made with coconut cream, and you can definitely taste it.
You can order a single Dilly Bar at the counter or drive-thru, and it'll come individually wrapped. Or, just pick up a box of six in the restaurant's freezer section near the check-out counters and take the rest home.
7. Dippin' Dots
Don't skip out on a cup of childhood nostalgia the next time you walk past a Dippin' Dots ice cream cart! While people may disagree on whether Dippin' Dots should even be considered ice cream, it's hard to argue against the point that Dippin' Dots hit the spot on a hot summer day. Often strategically placed in tourist-heavy locations, like stadiums and arenas, amusement and water parks, or zoos and aquariums, Dippin' Dots carts are just about everywhere. Many people don't realize, though, that a variety of classic Dippin' Dots flavors — seven, to be exact — are naturally dairy-free.
Though most locations don't carry all seven dairy-free flavors simultaneously, at least one of the most popular options, like rainbow ice or the Icee cherry and blue raspberry ice, is usually available. And if you're really looking to channel your inner child, you can order a bulk bag of 30 servings of your favorite dairy-free flavor online — though it's important to note Dippin' Dots can't be stored in an everyday home freezer, so be sure to do your research before ordering!
The most important thing to remember when choosing your dairy-free Dippin' Dots is simply sticking to the seven ice-based flavors. These options are all fruit-flavored (rather than cream-based) and are specifically labeled as "ice" (not "ice cream").
8. Dole Whip
Created by the Dole Food Company in the 1980s, Dole Whip's origin story has led to its dedicated Disney-goer fan base. The original dairy-free pineapple soft-serve product has evolved into a brand of its own. With 10 fruity flavor options now available — like pomegranate, lime, and cherry, to name a few — Dole Whip has become a household name. All Dole Whip soft-serve products are naturally dairy-free and vegan-friendly. One die-hard Dole Whip tip: Ask your server if they'll swirl two flavors together for you! The combinations are practically endless, and they're all so refreshing — cherry lime Dole Whip, anyone? Just be sure to avoid including a swirl of vanilla soft serve, as, unlike Dole Whip, it contains dairy.
It's also worth noting that while there aren't technically any Dole Whip restaurant chains, a trip to Disney isn't the only way to get your Dole Whip fix. In actuality, Dole Whip is frequently sold at zoos, sporting events, on piers and boardwalks in coastal cities, and other attractions nationwide. You can even get fresh Dole Whip directly from its source at the Dole Plantation in Wahiawa, Hawaii.
9. Ghirardelli
Founded in San Francisco by Domingo Ghirardelli, Ghirardelli's ice cream and chocolate shops have branched out throughout California and to a handful of other states. When it comes to ice cream, Ghirardelli is known for its famous hot fudge sundae, and up until recently, their stores didn't offer any dairy-free options.
However, though the chain doesn't spend much effort advertising it, in May of 2021, Ghirardelli launched a dairy-free hot fudge sundae at all of its ice cream shop locations. Partnering with Coconut Bliss to launch this new spin on their ice cream sundaes, they've made the non-dairy version just like its traditional dairy counterpart, with a few small tweaks. Namely, the handmade hot fudge is made using non-dairy chocolate chips, the vanilla ice cream is coconut milk-based, and the whipped topping is made using almond milk. The sundae is then topped with a sprinkle of almonds and cherries and completed with one of their dairy-free 72% intense dark chocolate squares.
While there isn't really any room to customize your sundae, and there aren't any additional dairy-free ice cream options in stores, getting a non-dairy sundae from Ghirardelli's checks off a bucket list item for some people, and it's great to have that inclusive option for those who want it.
10. Jeni's
Founded in Columbus, Ohio, by James Beard award winner Jeni Britton in 2002, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams — or simply, Jeni's — is home to inventive, bold, flavor-packed ice cream. During the last 23 years, Jeni's has grown to more than 70 scoop shop locations across 14 states and counting. Additionally, certain flavors can also be found in many grocery stores and ship its pints or 12-count mini packs known as "street treats" nationwide, so you can have your favorite flavors conveniently delivered straight to your doorstep.
Jeni's drool-worthy dairy-free collection of flavors includes fan favorites like frosé sorbet, Texas sheet cake, banana cream pudding, caramel pecan sticky buns, and more, with the main dairy-free base being coconut cream. Flavors may vary by location and change periodically, but each flavor is just as impressive as the last. Jeni's prides itself on making its dairy-free flavors just as creamy and delicious as its dairy-based versions.
11. Salt & Straw
Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2011, Salt & Straw is home to some of the most unique, inventive ice cream flavors around. With more than 40 locations across seven states and more shops on the way, this chain is pioneering a new era of ice cream-making.
You see, many of its flavor names are a mouthful that sounds like they've either been pulled out of a fantasy book or made using a tournament basket from Food Network's "Chopped," but that's exactly the brand's goal as it strives to create flavors that awaken your taste buds and tell a story. Salt & Straw doesn't shy away from using unexpected ingredients in its ice cream, but that's part of what makes it so great. The chain also prides itself on working with local artisans and farmers within its communities.
Salt & Straw's dairy-free flavors are no exception. The chain's dairy-free best-sellers list, for example, includes the following five flavors: sourdough and olive oil chocolate, freckled mint chocolate chip, peanut butter brittle caramel fudge, roasted pineapple coconut sherbet, and chocolate caramel corn and roasted peanuts. Each dairy-free ice cream base is a fresh slate, with many being made from coconut cream, coconut milk, oat milk, and even barley milk.
12. Van Leeuwen
If classic ice cream flavors like chocolate and vanilla don't excite your taste buds quite as much as they used to, you're in luck, because Van Leeuwen's specializes in decadent dairy-free flavors, like banana bread pudding with fudge swirls, strawberry shortcake, and dark chocolate fudge brownie. Are you drooling yet?
While Van Leeuwen's menu isn't entirely vegan-friendly, the chain offers a solid lineup of more than half a dozen dairy-free, vegan-friendly ice cream flavors, and additional dairy-free specials pop up on the menu from time to time as well. Dairy-free options are available in scoop, sandwich, and bar form, and they're all made from either cashew milk, oat milk, or a blend of the two. Dairy-free toppings like hot fudge, sprinkles, and cookie crumbles are also available at all scoop shops.
What started as a solo scoop truck in New York City in 2008 has become a chain of more than 75 scoop shops and ice cream trucks spread across nine states, with plans for even further expansion continuing throughout 2025. If you don't live near a Van Leeuwen ice cream shop today, there could very well be one popping up near you sometime later this year! And even still, if not, you can find some of the chain's many dairy-free products in stores nationwide.