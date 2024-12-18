Costco's Food Court Soda Fountain Could Be Receiving A Major Makeover
Big news, Costco fans: Some serious changes may be on their way for the beloved Costco food court. Devotees of the famous $1.50 hot dog can breathe easy (for now), as this change has to do with the food court's soda offerings. According to the Instagram account of the website Costco Insider, the wholesale club's food court will reportedly be "switching back from Pepsi to Coke products in their stores." While this news might please fans of Coke products, the change has not yet been confirmed by Costco itself. Costco Insider is not affiliated with Costco, though it's one of the most popular sources of Costco news and updates. So you might want to hold off on any premature celebrations until Costco speaks out.
This switch to Coke would be a long awaited return for many Costco customers who didn't care for the food court's soda offerings. This looks to be a return to form for Costco, as Coke products were served in its food courts until 2013, when it switched to Pepsi. The change from Coke to Pepsi over ten years ago was driven by cost, and the decision was made, in part, to preserve the low price of its hot dogs. To keep prices low, Costco also makes its own hot dogs under its Kirkland Signature brand. However, according to the Costco Insider Instagram post, "Coke lowered their prices, allowing Costco to switch back in early 2025."
A return to form for the Costco food court
Though the news of a switch back to Coke is still unconfirmed, it would certainly be a big get for the beverage company. When Pepsi sniped the chain's food court business in 2013, it was considered a score for Coke's biggest competitor. After all, the iconic Costco hot dog combo comes with a drink, and the cup is emblazoned with the brand's name stretched across its side. It's great advertising paired with an iconic and cult favorite snack.
So what is behind this apparent switch back to Coke? According to Costco Insider's post, "Coke's focus on machine quality and partnership with Costco are likely driving the change." So it seems that this decision may go beyond financial, and back to product quality. Previously, Costco customers have raised concerns over the quality of Pepsi's food court soda machines. Regardless of the exact reasoning behind the potential switch, this is definitely big news for fans of Costco's famous and beloved food court fare.