Costco's Food Court Soda Fountain Could Be Receiving A Major Makeover

Big news, Costco fans: Some serious changes may be on their way for the beloved Costco food court. Devotees of the famous $1.50 hot dog can breathe easy (for now), as this change has to do with the food court's soda offerings. According to the Instagram account of the website Costco Insider, the wholesale club's food court will reportedly be "switching back from Pepsi to Coke products in their stores." While this news might please fans of Coke products, the change has not yet been confirmed by Costco itself. Costco Insider is not affiliated with Costco, though it's one of the most popular sources of Costco news and updates. So you might want to hold off on any premature celebrations until Costco speaks out.

This switch to Coke would be a long awaited return for many Costco customers who didn't care for the food court's soda offerings. This looks to be a return to form for Costco, as Coke products were served in its food courts until 2013, when it switched to Pepsi. The change from Coke to Pepsi over ten years ago was driven by cost, and the decision was made, in part, to preserve the low price of its hot dogs. To keep prices low, Costco also makes its own hot dogs under its Kirkland Signature brand. However, according to the Costco Insider Instagram post, "Coke lowered their prices, allowing Costco to switch back in early 2025."