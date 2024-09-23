Discontinued Costco Food Court Items You Wish Would Make A Comeback

Of all the food court items that have disappeared from Costco's menu throughout the years, there's one whose loss seems to have made the biggest impact: the iconic combo pizza. The cult-favorite pie was generously loaded with pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms, and onions and was available for only $9.95 for an entire pie. Between its stellar price and flavor, there was so much to love about this food court item that there was hardly any room for people to complain about it.

So if it was as well-received as it was, what exactly happened to the combo pizza? Maintaining its low price point is speculated to be one of the contributing factors to the pizza's eventual downfall. To keep the combo pizza the same price as Costco's far simpler offerings, such as a cheese or pepperoni pizza, would be quite difficult taking into consideration the time, effort, and amount of ingredients it takes to create. In addition, everything was taking hits during the pandemic, which was when this menu item was removed.

Fans didn't take this decision lightly. As with a couple of other foods mentioned on this list, a petition was started to bring back the combo pizza. Almost 19,000 people have signed since it began in August of 2020. Four years later, Costco now sells a take-and-bake version of the pizza in the store's freezer section. While it might not feel the same as getting it fresh and ready to go from the food court, this pizza is one of the many frozen items you should stock up on at Costco if you still want some way to enjoy the food of yore.

