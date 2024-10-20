Anejo Vs Extra Anejo Tequila: What's The Distinction?

Like wine, it's tempting to pick out tequila based on the artsy label or the creative shape of the bottle. While this certainly isn't wrong, there are some key distinctions between certain types of tequila, aside from the price point and brand quality. If you've ever examined a tequila label, you may have noticed words like blanco, reposado, joven, and añejo. These words refer to the length of time the tequila has been aged. Easy enough to understand — but what about that bottle that claims to be "extra añejo"?

The word añejo is a Spanish word that means "aged" in English. Therefore, the literal translation would be "extra aged," and that's exactly what extra añejo tequila is. While añejo tequila has been aged for one to three years, extra añejo tequila has been aged for a minimum of three years. Both are typically aged in an oak wood barrel, which begins to impart warm, toasted flavors over time.

If you see a caramel-colored tequila on the shelves, chances are it is an añejo, while extra añejo has deeper and darker caramel colors. Younger tequilas have sharp notes of agave, but this flavor starts to mellow out after the tequila is aged in oak. Añejo has a balance of the traditional agave flavors, but with more warmth and notes of vanilla, caramel, and other dessert-like flavors. Meanwhile, extra añejo tequila also has deeper woody flavors, closer to that of cognac or whiskey.