Everything You Need To Know About Sotol, Mexico's Most Underrated Spirit

On the subject of Mexican spirits, tequila and mezcal are by far the most well-known. However, they're not the only ones worth sipping. Sotol is a spirit that's been making waves in mixologist circles as of late thanks to its unique grassy, mineral character that speaks to the desert environment where it's produced. Unlike tequila and mezcal, which are made from agave, sotol is made from a hardy plant native to Northern Mexico and parts of the Southwestern United States. It's a spirit that's deeply ingrained in the culture of Chihuahua and other desert states, and it's just starting to get the attention it deserves on the international spirits scene.

To learn more about what sets sotol apart from other Mexican spirits, we spoke with the team at Hacienda de Chihuahua, one of the leading producers of the spirit. The family-run company was founded in 1996 by the Eliás Madero family, and its center of operations is the historic Hacienda Tabalopa, which started distilling sotol in 1881.

The Hacienda de Chihuahua team walked us through the basics including where it comes from, how it's made, and what makes it stand out in a crowded spirits market. If you love tequila and mezcal but want to try something with a unique twist, then sotol will be right up your alley. Here's everything you need to know about this distinctive spirit.