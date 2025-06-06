The 12 Best Tequila Brands You Might Not Have Heard Of
Tequila has become increasingly popular across the United States over the past decade, and there has been an influx of Mexico-made tequila brands hitting shelves of our favorite liquor stores. Still, many of us are only familiar with a few well-known tequila brands and easily gravitate to the typical spirits like Don Julio, Jose Cuervo, or Costco's Kirkland Signature Tequila. While these all do the job, there are plenty of new, exciting, and better-tasting tequilas made by one of the many other, lesser-known tequila crafters.
We spoke with four tequila experts — from corporate beverage directors to Las Vegas bartenders — to find out what kinds of tequila they're drinking. Nicholas Lazaroff is a bartender at Amaya Modern Mexican in Las Vegas who looks for "the highest quality at an affordable price." Amby Estevez is a professional bartender working at Caspian's Cocktails and Caviar, also based in Las Vegas — he looks for a "clean and honest" taste to his tequilas. Ryan Andrews works as the Beverage Director for the San Diego-based GBOD Hospitality Group, and is also launching his own tequila brand, El Chingon, in the near future. Our final expert, Steve Roehm, is the Beverage Director for the famed Cabo Wabo Cantina. These are the 12 lesser-known tequila brands that they swear by.
Fortaleza
Ryan Andrews, beverage director of GBOD Hospitality Group in San Diego, says that Fortaleza tequila is a favorite among those in Southern California, but it remains relatively unknown in other regions. This "traditionally made, additive free" tequila brand, based in the town of Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico, was founded in 2005 but has a much longer history.
This family-owned business has industry roots dating back to 1873. "It became very popular within the bar community for its true to heritage style and the founder, who is an eighth generation Sauza family member," says Andrews. The family that owns the distillery helped craft tequila to what it is today — insisting on the use of blue agave and beginning the mandate that tequila must originate from authorized regions in Mexico.
Fortaleza offers the three traditional expressions of tequila: blanco, reposado, and añejo, as well as a higher-proof 46% ABC "still-proof" blanco tequila. "Fortaleza is probably the most consistent across all three expressions," says Amby Estevez of Caspian's Cocktails and Caviar. "[Its] blanco is grassy and vibrantm reposado is buttery with a perfect barrel touch, and the añejo is rich without losing the agave character."
Tequila Ocho
Tequila Ocho is an agave-forward tequila made of only overripe plants, making for a naturally sweet and refreshing sipping experience. "It's one of the few brands doing single-estate vintage tequilas, which is a wild concept if you're into terroir and flavor nuance," says Amby Estevez. "It's versatile enough for cocktails but still beautiful when served neat." Tequila Ocho's clean versatility makes it the perfect bottle to have on-hand at home.
Both Amby and Nicholas Lazaroff of Amaya Modern Mexican agree that they wish more bars also served Tequila Ocho. "It's not only in the research or the marketing — it comes down to the quality of the recipe," says Lazaroff. The recipe for Tequila Ocho is specific — taking seven to 10 years to age the agave based on the expression of tequila being made. The extra añejo is aged the longest, making a beautiful oak coloring that tastes of cooked agave and roasted coffee. A bottle of Tequila Ocho will cost around $40 and is well worth the price.
Cimarron
There are very few options better than Cimarron when buying tequila on a budget. For around $25 for a liter, Cimarron is an affordable and appealing option for any casual tequila drinker — and experts, too. "Cimarron is my go-to budget bottle," says Amby Estevez. "It's criminally underrated and ridiculously good for the price." Just because it's a cheap bottle of tequila doesn't mean it's not exceptional. As well as at liquor stores around the country, you can also find Cimarron at some of the best Mexican restaurants across Los Angeles.
Cimarron tequila is crafted in the highlands of Atotonilco in Jalisco. The high elevation and low temperatures affect the plant sugars of the agave, creating a light and sweet tequila. Cimarron is the perfect choice for mixing in ingredient-forward cocktails like a paloma. The tartness of the grapefruit mixes well with the light and sweet tequila, making for a drink that feels professionally made.
Telson
Telson is a relatively small tequila brand that can be found in liquor stores throughout California, Nevada, Georgia, and Michigan. "My go-to tequila is Telson Añejo," says Steve Roehm of Cabo Wabo Cantina. "I've never shared it with a friend who didn't go absolutely crazy for it."
The Telson añejo is made of blue Weber agave and aged in oak barrels until it achieves the richest, deepest flavor possible. "It's incredibly smooth, with a long, sweet finish of toasted caramel and woodsy vanilla," says Roehm. "It's best enjoyed straight out of the bottle, adding even an ice cube would be a travesty."
While this añejo is meant to be sipped on, Telson's blanco tequila has more of a subtle, citrusy flavor that pairs well with almost any mixed drink. The citrus undertones make it a top contender for a premium, homemade margarita. A bottle will cost around $43, while the añejo costs a bit more at around $60.
G4
G4, another popular pick from our experts, is an award-winning brand that has been named one of the top 5 craft tequilas by USA Today. Nicholas Lazaroff swears by G4 tequila, which can be found in select liquor stores and restaurants all around the country.
The name on the bottle comes from the history behind the brand, citing the four generations that have been crafting premium tequila in Los Altos de Jalisco since 1937. What makes G4's line of tequila stand out most, though, is the methodology behind its craft. "G4 is all about transparency and traditional methods," says Amby Estevez from Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar in Las Vegas, who also names G4 as a favorite. G4 plants its agave alongside citrus and cherry orchards, utilizing natural rain and spring water to grow its plants overtime. The result is a smooth, earthy and fruity spirit that is perfect for sipping or mixing in any cocktail.
El Tesoro
It's difficult to choose the best thing about El Tesoro tequila. That's because, as experts agree, it's best feature is its consistency across all expressions that it makes. While other brands may have a really good blanco tequila or an excellent extra añejo, El Tesoro scores tens across the board.
"El Tesoro also keeps that consistency," says Amby Estevez, "and it's clear they care about the whole process, not just one signature product." Nicholas Lazaroff of Amaya Modern Mexican agrees, naming it one of the consistently good tequila brands.
El Tesoro offers a "core range" of products including blanco, reposado, añejo, and extra añejo tequilas. The blanco is light and has a rather mineral taste, while the aged tequilas from El Tesoro have even more depth to them. The añejo is Amby's personal favorite. "It's got that rich, earthy complexity that keeps me coming back to it," he says, but you can't go wrong with any expression.
Otaca
Otaca tequila calls itself the "world's smoothest sipping tequila," which may seem like hyperbole if it weren't also for the experts seal of approval. "It is triple-filtered, so it's almost too smooth," says Steve Roehm of Cabo Wabo Cantina. "There is no minerality and no bite, just a slightly sweet hint of lemongrass and vanilla frosting."
This brand specializes in and serves just one expression of tequila — the plata. Agave is aged for seven years before roasting in traditional clay ovens. Otaca uses traditional methods in every step of the tequila-making process before being distilled three times in copper stills. It leads to an incredibly smooth beverage that should be enjoyed straight up.
To best enjoy this deluxe spirit, Roehm suggests just one small addition to your cup: "Because of the lack of flavor and complexity usually found in agave spirits, adding a slice of citrus to your glass can help to bring out more of the flavors."
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Maestro Dobel Diamante is a trendsetter in its own right. "This tequila was the leader of the Cristalino movement before it was popular," says Steve Roehm. "It is a blend of reposado, añejo and extra añejo tequilas, focused on finding the ideal flavor combination rather than simply touting how long it's been aged."
The Dobel brand does include other expressions, like blanco and reposado, but its blended cristalino is what gets experts raving. "By combining different ages, this tequila exudes an ever-changing array of flavors on the palate," says Roehm. Claiming to be the "world's first" cristalino, this tequila is aged in a white oak barrel and filtered to make a tequila that is both clear and kosher. In price, Maestro Dobel Diamente is comparable to cristalinos from other brands at around $60 for a bottle. This deluxe tequila is a great selection for a celebration or a big night out.
Cambio
Cambio is certainly a tequila unlike any other. Named one of the Top 100 Spirits by Wine Enthusiast, Cambio's recipe and history in the wine-making world make it tough competition. "Cambio is a relatively new tequila that's fermented with a champagne yeast, which gives it a unique crisp and citric flavor profile," says Ryan Andrews.
Created with just agave, water, and champagne yeast, Cambio's line of tequilas all have a refreshing palate to them, which are altered by the varying aging processes. The tequila blanco, for example, spends just a small amount of time in white American oak barrels. The brand's highly sought after añejo, however, goes through French oak barrels and cognac casks. The word "cambio" means change, and the creator of this tequila — an ex-sommelier — looks for "meaningful changes" in each step of the tequila making process. These tequilas can be found around the country, where a bottle of blanco will cost around $50.
Espolón
Espolón is probably the most well-known tequila brand brought up by experts, but it's certainly one worth mentioning. "Espolón is one of the most affordable brands that also maintains its high quality juice with no additives," says Nicholas Lazaroff of Amaya Modern Mexican. "They allow the natural flavors that come from the piña, and the complementing flavors from the barrels during aging speak for themselves."
This budget-friendly brand features the usual blanco, reposado, and añejo selections, as well as a cristalino — a clear, aged añejo with an elevated flavor and price tag. Whichever variety you choose, though, is sure to be both a quality and versatile tequila. "Espolòn is another solid choice," agrees Amby Estevez of Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar. "[It's] great in cocktails, they give you a lot of character without the markup." Aside from affordability, Espolón is also a fairly common brand which can be found almost anywhere that sells alcohol — even including some fast-casual chains that serve alcohol.
Real Del Valle
Beginning in 2022, the Real del Valle brand has made a name for itself in a short amount of time. "Real del Valle is my go-to," says Ryan Andrews of GBOD Hospitality Group, calling it the world's first co-op tequila that is owned by the people who farm the agave by hand. Agave farmers in Guanajuato are partners and co-owners of the business, using sustainable practices in the growing and harvesting of the plants.
While not available all over the country just yet, Real del Valle is sure to only gain popularity over time. "They create incredibly smooth and drinkable additive-free tequilas that come in at a ridiculously affordable price due the omission of the agave brokers and third party salesmen," says Andrews. The clean creation process is a selling point that has become increasingly common for tequila consumers over the past few years. "I look for brands that don't have additives," says Andrews. "Personally, I'm not a fan of vanilla flavoring and oak extract."
The blanco and reposado expressions of Real del Valle are both agave-forward spirits that work wonderfully in mixed drinks. For around $28 for a bottle, it's one you will want to stock up on when you find it.
Volans
Volans tequila was created in 2015 by a married couple from Idaho who saw the need for more quality tequila in parts of the United States. Grown in the Los Altos region of Jalisco, Volans agave plants have a natural sweetness to them, brought on by the high elevation and the cool cooking temperatures.
Amby Estevez calls Volans one worth watching. "Their blanco is incredible and they're doing great work with additive-free production," Estevez said. This small batch production uses only natural ingredients, without artificial flavors or coloring for a clean and crisp tequila. Volins also uses traditional copper pot stills for distilling, but adds some American flavor in its extra añejo, aging them in American oak bourbon casks.
A bottle of Volans tequila can be found in almost every state and will cost around $56 per bottle. Some of the brand's more deluxe expressions, like its higher-proof still-strength tequila or single barrel reposado, will likely cost a bit more. According to Estevez, Volans is still under the radar, but this likely won't be for much longer.