The 12 Best Tequila Brands You Might Not Have Heard Of

Tequila has become increasingly popular across the United States over the past decade, and there has been an influx of Mexico-made tequila brands hitting shelves of our favorite liquor stores. Still, many of us are only familiar with a few well-known tequila brands and easily gravitate to the typical spirits like Don Julio, Jose Cuervo, or Costco's Kirkland Signature Tequila. While these all do the job, there are plenty of new, exciting, and better-tasting tequilas made by one of the many other, lesser-known tequila crafters.

We spoke with four tequila experts — from corporate beverage directors to Las Vegas bartenders — to find out what kinds of tequila they're drinking. Nicholas Lazaroff is a bartender at Amaya Modern Mexican in Las Vegas who looks for "the highest quality at an affordable price." Amby Estevez is a professional bartender working at Caspian's Cocktails and Caviar, also based in Las Vegas — he looks for a "clean and honest" taste to his tequilas. Ryan Andrews works as the Beverage Director for the San Diego-based GBOD Hospitality Group, and is also launching his own tequila brand, El Chingon, in the near future. Our final expert, Steve Roehm, is the Beverage Director for the famed Cabo Wabo Cantina. These are the 12 lesser-known tequila brands that they swear by.