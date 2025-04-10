Rachael Ray's 14 Favorite Restaurants

Rachael Ray has long been a favorite of Food Network viewers. Her appeal is that she is an everyday cook like the rest of us who understands the value of fast, easy meals. Whether she's giving viewers tips on how to make stuffing mushrooms easier or reducing the time you need to prepare avocados, she focuses on getting tasty food on the table that looks like it took longer to make than it really did.

Ray hasn't been shy about recommending her favorite restaurants both in New York and across the country. She's got favorites from the Adirondacks to Los Angeles. While some of these are restaurants you'd go to only for special occasions, others are neighborhood joints where you hang out as if you were a local. She's got a favorite for just about every category of food, so if you want to try one of Rachael Ray's favorite restaurants, you're bound to find at least one that you'll love.