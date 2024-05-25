Bobby Flay's Favorite Pizza Slices In All Of New York City

Everyone's got a favorite pizza joint, and everyone swears that their pick is really the best. While some choices people can agree on, others are a little more controversial. So, how do you know who to trust? Well, when it comes to food, we can usually rely on culinary experts, and not many people know their stuff better than professional chefs like Bobby Flay.

Advertisement

When it comes to the best places to grab a pizza slice in New York City, Flay has a few spots in mind. If you want to eat in New York City on a budget, grabbing a slice for a meal is a great way to go, and Flay shared on the Elvis Duran Show that Scarr's Pizza and Joe's Pizza are some of the places to check out first. Scarr's Pizza is famous for its organic slices, with owner Scarr Pimentel even learning how to mill the flour for the pizzas himself after gaining experience from other iconic pizza shops like L'asso and Lombardi's. That's what sets this shop apart from the plethora of other classic New York City pizza shops.

Similarly, Joe's Pizza, located in Greenwich Village, is also known for its authentic New York street slices. The owner of this joint hails from Naples, Italy, and his quality pizza has taken the pizza shop from a humble storefront to an institution with multiple locations for locals and tourists alike to enjoy.

Advertisement