We Sampled The Top 4 Biggest Pizza Chains, And This One Was The Best

Pizza purveyors at many a shop had the genius idea to put cheese not only on their pizza crust, but IN their pizza crust. Papa Johns took this idea a step further. Sure, you can get a classic epic stuffed crust where the exterior edge of the crust is stuffed with melty cheese, but what if that cheese was flavored with garlic? And then what if the crust itself was drizzled with garlic butter sauce? And then what if the entire thing could be dipped in special garlic dipping sauce? Turns out, you'd have the very best fast-food pizza that money can buy.

Salty, gooey, and flavorful, another benefit of the Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust is that you can make any pie with it. Whether you prefer pepperoni (pizza's BFF), sausage, mushroom, or controversial pineapple as a topping, you stuffed crust pizza can feature any flavor you want. But this logistical fact is essential because the other Papa Johns crusts don't really measure up. In a ranking of all of Papa Johns pizza crust styles, Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust was the clear winner while the rest of the options, including their original crust and New York-style crust, fell flat.

Another huge benefit? You might be worried that any stuffed crust when it cools tastes like a sad, room-temperature mozzarella stick. But this pizza crust quickly returns to its melty, fragrant apex when reheated. Our recommendation? Grab an extra side of ranch sauce or pizza sauce for some delicious dipping. The crust might just become your favorite part of the pie.