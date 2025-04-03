We Sampled The Top 4 Biggest Pizza Chains, And This One Was The Best
We get it, every household is loyal to their pre-established pizza chain. And yet the pizza joint you have on speed dial probably has a lot more to do with proximity, convenience, and sheer nostalgia than it does with impeccable quality. But what if there's a better-tasting pie that can be delivered just as quickly to your doorstep for last-minute meals, movie marathons, and late-night get-togethers? Considering it high time to challenge our preconceived pizza notions, Chowhound put together a comprehensive ranking of the best fast-food pizza for this very reason. Turns out, we were right to do so. Out of the four largest pizza chains across the United States, sleeper favorite Papa Johns actually came out on top.
When compiling our ranking, we found that Domino's, Little Caesars, Papa Johns, and Pizza Hut have a lot in common, at least when it comes to the actual pies. While some chains have more toppings to choose from and others have more crust varieties, most restaurants have very similar pizza styles. After all, there aren't that many ways to remix mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, and classic add-ons. As a result, pizza crust became the key differentiator. After tasting all the crust types at each pizza place, Papa Johns won the crowd with its salty, cheesy Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust.
What makes Papa Johns' Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust truly epic
Pizza purveyors at many a shop had the genius idea to put cheese not only on their pizza crust, but IN their pizza crust. Papa Johns took this idea a step further. Sure, you can get a classic epic stuffed crust where the exterior edge of the crust is stuffed with melty cheese, but what if that cheese was flavored with garlic? And then what if the crust itself was drizzled with garlic butter sauce? And then what if the entire thing could be dipped in special garlic dipping sauce? Turns out, you'd have the very best fast-food pizza that money can buy.
Salty, gooey, and flavorful, another benefit of the Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust is that you can make any pie with it. Whether you prefer pepperoni (pizza's BFF), sausage, mushroom, or controversial pineapple as a topping, you stuffed crust pizza can feature any flavor you want. But this logistical fact is essential because the other Papa Johns crusts don't really measure up. In a ranking of all of Papa Johns pizza crust styles, Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust was the clear winner while the rest of the options, including their original crust and New York-style crust, fell flat.
Another huge benefit? You might be worried that any stuffed crust when it cools tastes like a sad, room-temperature mozzarella stick. But this pizza crust quickly returns to its melty, fragrant apex when reheated. Our recommendation? Grab an extra side of ranch sauce or pizza sauce for some delicious dipping. The crust might just become your favorite part of the pie.