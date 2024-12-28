11 Tips You Need When Making New York Style Pizza

New York style pizza is a classic. It's rich, chewy, crispy, and salty. It's easy to see why this classic urban snack has become a mainstay not only in its hometown, but also across America. And it is important to specify its hometown, says Mark Bello of Pizza School NYC: "New York is a big state and the pizza in Buffalo is definitely different than the pizza in the five boroughs." For that reason, they specify "New York City style pizza" in their teachings. Dealer's choice.

It's also super portable. The traditional slice is easy to fold in half (or not!) and eat on the go, thanks to a specialized crust that lends stability. Sold by the slice, it is often bought, paid for, and eaten without ever sitting down. Plus, as Blaine Parker of Free the Pizza explains, "It's designed to reheat well and it feeds a crowd. New York style pizza is an evolution from Neapolitan pizza, which is a small pizza designed as a meal for one to be eaten as soon as it emerges from the oven." What's not to like?

Making it at home does require a bit of an update over the traditional pizza with a thicker crust, though. That's why we sat down with several pizza makers to get their take on dough, sauce, cheese, toppings, and everything else. Accordingly, here are 11 tips to take your New York slice to the next level.