16 Ingredient Additions That Transform Your Veggie Burgers
While veggie burgers have a long and storied history, they've also got a bad rap. Most folks assume they're simply a poor substitute for meat and (presuming they're carnivores, at least), they avoid them. However, this one-dimensional view misses the fact that veggie burgers take many forms. They range from those made with real vegetables to ones that lean heavily on legumes to fast food veggie burgers made with processed protein substitutes, such as the Beyond and Impossible brands. Seriously, you've got options.
"Veggie burgers don't have to be boring!" says Minh Tsai, founder of Hodo. "It all starts with the quality of ingredients. We think about texture, taste, and nutrition. You need to get all three right for the perfect veggie burger." Rachel Kirk, one half of the mother-daughter blogging team Laughing Spatula, agrees completely. "A lot of people equate them to being a less flavorful alternative to burgers, but when prepared right, they're equally good, if not better," she says. "They're also full of protein. To get the most flavor bang for your buck, add bold seasonings, and use an abundance of fresh toppings."
So, just what is the best vegetarian burger option, you're wondering? Turns out, it's less about the best single option and more about the best ingredients to incorporate into your burger patty to make it stick together and taste great. Ken Tobby, founder of Organic Solace, recommends you steer toward umami-rich ingredients that avoid simply mimicking meat and instead offer their own flavors in abundance. Luckily, there are many ingredients that will help you do just that. Here are 16 excellent ones to try today.
Tofu
Perhaps the most classic meat substitute out there, tofu is an excellent ingredient for veggie burgers. There's a good reason for that: "It is tough to have a moist burger that binds well with veggies, and tofu serves that purpose very well," Minh Tsai says. "Often the texture will be too soggy or crumbly because the base ingredients don't hold together. Try using extra firm tofu as your base for a more satisfying mouthfeel."
Tofu also helps you meet that nutrition threshold. "Choose protein-rich legumes that are a complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids," Tsai advises. "Veggie burgers can have just as much protein or even more than meat-based burgers if they are made with the right ingredients, like tofu."
Extra-firm tofu is the right choice, he adds. It's both creamy and dense, and amazing at soaking up seasonings and spices. Plus, because it has such a mild flavor, you can use it for structure without overpowering the other flavors in your mix. Try 365 Everyday Value Organic Tofu Extra Firm for an easy option that's available both in-store and online.
Flax, chia seeds, or eggs
If your veggie burgers are falling apart, you're not alone, but there is an answer. Did you know that a simple, everyday breakfast ingredient works to keep veggie burgers from collapsing? It's true: Eggs are amazing binders that will turn a crumbly mess into a moist, structurally sound patty.
Jem Mantiri, vegan recipe developer and food photographer at The Fruity Jem, says there is a way to make your veggie burger completely animal-free. Mantiri suggests subbing out eggs for ground flax or chia seeds, which work just like eggs do when you mix them with water and let them sit for a minute. "They help bind the mixture together so your patties don't fall apart," she says. "They also add fiber and healthy fats. Plus, they're neutral in flavor, so they won't clash with your seasoning."
Happily, you can find both online easily. Yupik Organic Golden Flax Seeds and BetterBody Foods Organic Chia Seeds are both highly reviewed options that won't break the bank.
Rolled oats
Moisture overload is another common problem with veggie burgers. Veggies contain a lot of liquid, and while sauteing them does help control some of that, it's helpful to include an ingredient especially to deal with this issue. Oats such as Bob's Red Mill Organic Rolled Oats or 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats do just that.
"Oats usually soak up excess moisture, helping to bind the veggie burger without suppressing the flavor," Ken Tobby says. "They add slight texture and function as a gluten-free substitute to breadcrumbs." Of course, if you're not gluten-free and breadcrumbs are what you have on hand, that will serve the same purpose. Either way, make sure you let your mixture sit for long enough after adding these ingredients so that they can actually absorb excess liquid and your patties firm up.
Black beans
Black beans are basically a miracle ingredient when it comes to veggie burgers. They're mild, earthy, and their color is fairly close to that of meat patties, Jem Mantiri says. "When mashed, they help bind the patty, though it's best to leave some whole for texture," she says. "They pair well with spices like cumin, smoked paprika, and garlic powder."
Rachel Kirk finds black beans to be a wonderful veggie burger foundation, too. "A black bean base works super well with breadcrumbs and eggs as a binder," she says, adding that beans are tasty without leaving you overly full. "I have had veggie burgers with rice added, and it can make them pretty filling, so I tend to just prefer a bean base."
And, Ken Tobby adds, black beans bring that neutral flavor to the table as well, meaning you can add whatever seasonings you like and they will stand out. He also likes blending black beans with umami roasted mushrooms for real depth of flavor.
Alliums
"Alliums are essential for building flavor, especially in vegetable dishes," Jem Mantiri says. "Sauteing them before adding them to the mix mellows their sharpness and brings out sweetness." She enjoys onions, garlic, and scallions in her veggie burgers. "You can also use raw scallions for a bit of fresh bite."
Rachel Kirk advises chopping the onions finely so that they mix nicely into the rest of the patty mixture. A quality implement, such as the Imarku 8-Inch Home Essentials Sharp Kitchen Knife, can really help here. If you don't feel like doing a lot of chopping, though, you can always pile fresh or sauteed onion rings on top of your patty along with sauce, pickles, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, or whatever else you like to put between the two halves of your bun.
Salt
It may come as no surprise that your veggie burgers are tastier with a healthy dose of salt. Truly, we love salt. Humanity has used this time-honored ingredient for thousands of years, and its impact on civilization is often vastly undervalued in our day and age of affordable sodium. It's so important that Roman soldiers received part of their earnings in money specially earmarked for purchasing salt. It was called "salarium," and is the base of our word "salary" today. This is also the origin of the phrase "they're worth their salt," i.e., the person in question is worth the money they're paid for their work.
Salt isn't just yummy. It actually enhances the "sensory properties" of food, according to research. Simply put, it helps us taste foods better, so we pick up on their positive flavors — while simultaneously masking more negative ones. Pretty miraculous, really. All told, salt certainly deserves its place in your vegetable patty. "Salt not only adds taste but also removes moisture and helps in breaking down plant proteins, enhancing texture," Ken Tobby says. If you find your patties are coming out bland, Minh Tsai adds, try a bit more salt next time. That may do the trick. Just make sure you follow the old cooking adage to salt as you go, which leads to a more balanced and flavorful result overall.
Carrots
"Eat your carrots!" is a phrase we're most likely to associate with annoyed parents and recalcitrant children, but the truth is, most adults don't get enough veggies either. (Literally: Only one in 10 adults eats enough produce. Yikes.) One way to get more veg is to stick it in your veggie burgers.
The good news is that carrots do a bang-up job providing both nutrition and flavor. "Carrots bring natural sweetness and vibrant color to veggie burgers and their moisture content helps keep the burger moist," Minh Tsai explains. Just make sure you prepare them right, Rachel Kirk cautions, or your burgers could get mushy and fall apart. "If you're using carrots, grate them and squeeze them with a paper towel," she says. "Same goes for zucchini."
Mushrooms
If there's one ingredient that combines flavor, texture, and umami richness all in one, it's mushrooms. "Mushrooms usually bring about a meaty chew and rich umami depth to the burger when finely cut and sautéed," Ken Tobby says. "They help in preventing dryness since they keep moisture during preparation. Portobello or cremini varieties perform particularly well in veggie burgers."
Rachel Kirk likes to saute mushrooms in a bit of garlic and olive oil, which browns them and removes excess moisture that might leak into your patty and soften it. Plus, she says, mushrooms are like a sponge: They soak up and hang onto tons of flavor. While you can use fresh mushrooms, some sources claim dehydrated mushrooms make for an even better result, because they bring more chew to the table. Two well-reviewed options include Vigorous Mountains Dried Shiitake Mushrooms or Mushroom House Dried Wild Forest Blend, if you care to experiment.
On a final note, Jem Mantiri says, know that you don't have to use the mushrooms right in the burger itself. If you want to bring a bit of that flavor and texture to the final result, you can always put mushrooms on top instead.
Plant-based cheese and oil
With any recipe, you want to ensure an even distribution of flavor, moisture, and texture. This is just as true for cheese and oil as it is for any other ingredient: You want to mix them in thoroughly, so that they're evenly spread out. "When you mix seasonings into the burger mixture itself, every bite becomes more flavorful," Jem Mantiri says. Regarding cheese, Daiya Cheddar Style Slices melt like a dream. They're this writer's personal favorite, an amazing ingredient to have around for a quick grilled cheese or quesadilla, but perfect for more laborious dishes as well, such as making homemade veggie burgers. When mixed in, cheese adds creaminess and umami you just can't beat, Mantiri adds.
Oil does a lot for your veggie burger as well. It maintains moisture levels throughout, adds flavor and mouthfeel, and helps the patty cook evenly without burning. That said, you should still add a bit of oil to your pan or cookie sheet before cooking. "If you're baking or pan-frying, a little oil on the surface or in the pan makes a big difference in color and crispness, so I don't recommend skipping the oil," says Mantiri, who sees this type of thing too often in vegan cooking.
Spices
It won't surprise you to know that your veggie burger ingredient profile should include spices. "A lot of times, meat burgers taste pretty good simply by shaping ground meat into patties and adding basic seasoning," Jen Mantiri says. "However, veggie burgers need a bit more care and preparation to add that umami flavor we all like in burgers."
Some of the best seasonings, Ken Tobby says, include chipotle and smoked paprika. "Smoked paprika is a spice that adds a rich, smoky warmth that can make your burgers more flavorful and nourishing," he says. "Applying just a small quantity of it often produces the richness of grains, mushrooms, and beans without suppressing them." Simply Organic Smoked Paprika is a good place to start. Tomato paste and mustard, though not exactly spices per se, also work as seasoning agents, Mantiri adds.
When using spices, make sure to incorporate them thoroughly. "Mixing the seasonings into the veggie burger mixture is key so there is flavor in every bite," Minh Tsai advises. If you add it only at the end, you'll only taste it on the outside, and the inside will be bland. You can avoid that by adding them before you mix everything together, then letting the mixture sit and marry for a while.
Nuts and seeds
Another type of ingredient you should consider adding to your veggie burgers falls into the nuts and seeds category. "Almonds, walnuts, or sunflower seeds can be grated and added to bring richness and crunch," Ken Tobby says. "They provide healthy fats, as well as a satiating bite; this breaks up uniform textures. You can also do light toasting before to improve their depth and nutty aroma."
The only caveat, Jem Mantiri notes, is that you should chop them up finely or pulse them in a food processor. If the chunks are too large, she says, they might cause the patty to fall apart. Also, make sure you buy quality ingredients that won't compromise the flavor. Terrasoul Superfoods Organic Hulled Sunflower Seeds and Amazon Brand Happy Belly California Walnut Halves and Pieces are both good options.
Bell peppers
"For texture, fresh veggies add a substantial amount of flavor," Rachel Kirk says. One of her favorite additions is red bell pepper, which adds a nice touch of sweetness to the patty. For instance, you can roast red bell peppers or buy them pre-roasted, then mix them with black beans for a slightly sweet, super savory, very satisfying result.
However, make sure you take the right steps to preserve your burger's texture. Red bell peppers should always be cooked first to remove the water. If you don't want to roast them, you can always sauté them. "If you choose to add sauteed veggies to your veggie burger patty, let the sauteed veggies cool before adding them to the mixture," Rachel Kirk says. You don't want to risk the heat affecting other ingredients. "This especially rings true if you're using eggs as a binder, so the heat doesn't scramble the egg."
Brown rice
Another ingredient that can help bring texture to your veggie burgers is brown rice. "It adds chewiness and helps give body to the patty, especially if you're working with softer ingredients like beans or veggies," Jem Mantiri says. "It holds its shape well, which improves texture and makes it a little bit more 'meaty'."
The only caveat when it comes to brown rice — or rice of any kind — is that it's quite starchy. If you're not careful, the amount of rice in your burger can be overly filling, especially if you pair it with a bun. If you're going to use rice, stick to a recipe that balances it with the beans, veggies, or mushrooms. Depending on how hungry you are or how many people you have to feed, you might want to make sliders instead of patties, which can avoid this problem.
Quinoa
"Quinoa brings a chewy texture and nutty flavor that often balances out different soft ingredients such as sweet potatoes and beans," Ken Tobby says. "Besides, it contributes its protein and serves as a binder when prepared properly. Quinoa also helps offer the burger structural integrity without compromising its density." Because it binds everything together, Tobby adds, it also stops moisture from leaking out, which keeps your veggie burger juicier overall.
If you haven't done much experimentation with quinoa, then it might be time. Not only does it work well in burgers, but it's also delicious on its own, strewn in salads, and mixed with dried fruit and nuts as a snack. Try a brand such as BetterBody Foods Organic Quinoa, which is highly reviewed.
Soy sauce or liquid smoke
Umami flavor is key here. The fifth taste — alongside sweet, salty, sour, and bitter — umami brings the savory depth you really need for a main course, and soy sauce really brings the umami. It's not only an affordable ingredient, but it's also something most people have on hand most of the time. "A dash of soy sauce brings about saltiness and umami that gets into the entire mixture, improving all the other ingredients," Ken Tobby says. "It is particularly perfect with quinoa or mushroom-based burgers." Jem Mantiri likes to add a little miso paste as well, while Minh Tsai loves a touch of it along with mushrooms, garlic, and onions.
Liquid smoke is another ingredient that can add depth to veggie burgers. Specifically, it gives your patty a grilled flavor without ever having to mess with firing up the barbecue. If you don't know what liquid smoke is, it's worth doing a bit of a deep dive on the subject. This fascinating ingredient is both delicious and easy to use, and in moderation, it's a perfectly healthy addition to your cooking. Try Stubb's Hickory Liquid Smoke, which is this writer's favorite brand.
Chopped herbs
Many people forget about herbs when making veggie burgers. Because veggie patties are perceived as made from ingredients that are heavy, home chefs often ignore one of the best strategies for livening up the final result: fresh herbs. "Chopped herbs add brightness, freshness, and some hue to the burger," Ken Tobby says. "They penetrate through different ingredients and make the whole patty taste more layered and vibrant."
Jem Mantiri turns to both parsley and cilantro for flavor boosting, but recommends sampling to avoid blunders. "I highly recommend tasting the mixture before forming patties so you can adjust the seasoning," she says. "Also note that when layered with the burger buns and other veggies, the flavor of the patties won't be that prominent, so err on the side of overseasoning rather than underseasoning."
In addition to bright seasonings within your burgers, make sure to leave a little money and prep time for veggie burger toppings such as guacamole, which adds much-needed flavor, moisture, and zing to the finished product. Other possibilities include onions, mushrooms, cheese, veggies, and sprouts, all of which elevate your experience right out of Sad, Tired Veggie Burger Prison.