16 Ingredient Additions That Transform Your Veggie Burgers

While veggie burgers have a long and storied history, they've also got a bad rap. Most folks assume they're simply a poor substitute for meat and (presuming they're carnivores, at least), they avoid them. However, this one-dimensional view misses the fact that veggie burgers take many forms. They range from those made with real vegetables to ones that lean heavily on legumes to fast food veggie burgers made with processed protein substitutes, such as the Beyond and Impossible brands. Seriously, you've got options.

"Veggie burgers don't have to be boring!" says Minh Tsai, founder of Hodo. "It all starts with the quality of ingredients. We think about texture, taste, and nutrition. You need to get all three right for the perfect veggie burger." Rachel Kirk, one half of the mother-daughter blogging team Laughing Spatula, agrees completely. "A lot of people equate them to being a less flavorful alternative to burgers, but when prepared right, they're equally good, if not better," she says. "They're also full of protein. To get the most flavor bang for your buck, add bold seasonings, and use an abundance of fresh toppings."

So, just what is the best vegetarian burger option, you're wondering? Turns out, it's less about the best single option and more about the best ingredients to incorporate into your burger patty to make it stick together and taste great. Ken Tobby, founder of Organic Solace, recommends you steer toward umami-rich ingredients that avoid simply mimicking meat and instead offer their own flavors in abundance. Luckily, there are many ingredients that will help you do just that. Here are 16 excellent ones to try today.