The Veggie Burger Is Older Than You Might Think

Veggie burgers are a flexitarian's best friend. They're plants in disguise, a faux meat made completely out of meatless ingredients. Shaped into patties and seasoned with savory herbs and spices, they sizzle up just like their hamburger counterparts. They taste just like 'em, too. And they're popular — mainstream enough to have a place on fast food menus. Carl's Jr. has a unique zucchini burger, Burger King has the Impossible Whopper, and both Denny's and White Castle use the Dr. Praeger's vegan patty (gluten-free and made with whole foods). They're popular because health foods are trending, though they've been around a lot longer than the recent lean toward plant-based burgers.

The first veggie burger was served in London basement restaurant SEED in the late 1960s, but the concept didn't start taking off with veggie-lovers until the 1980s. It was invented by a man named Gregory Sams, a vegetarian since childhood. At age 19, Sams opened his macrobiotic restaurant in London with his brother Craig, serving dishes designed to holistically nourish and support overall wellness. Later, he would go on to sell a revised version known as the VegeBurger in 1982.

Sams and his brother opened their restaurant a few decades before wellness trends made popular things like seaweed seasoning (which gives an ocean-fresh flavor to plant-based seafood) or vegan butter spreads. Sams found success through the commercial rise of his veggie burger — and he even had a few famous regular customers along the way.