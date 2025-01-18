How Long Does It Take To Smoke A Chicken?

Setting aside ample cooking time is just one of a few important tips to keep in mind when smoking a chicken. Consider a few other important steps before you set out to make this smoky and oaky dish.

To avoid drying out a whole smoked chicken, a brine will make a huge difference. Brining is a food-prep technique where the meat is soaked in a solution of salt, water, and optional flavorings like herbs and spices to enhance moisture retention and infuse it with flavor. A good rule of thumb for ratios is ½ cup of table salt for every gallon of liquid. Use a full cup when working with kosher salt. The chicken should be fully submerged in the liquid, stored in the fridge, and soaked overnight. Instead of water, you can experiment with other liquids like beer, broth, and even wine for extra pizzazz. You might also consider a dry brine, which involves lathering the chicken in salt and letting it rest uncovered in the fridge. Once you've brined your bird, lather it in a dry rub before smoking it to achieve a big, bold, and well-seasoned flavor.

The type of wood you use in your smoker will also impact the final dish. Applewood provides the entree with an aroma of woody sweetness that complements its deeply savory flavor. To achieve a smoked chicken with earthy, nutty notes, opt for pecan wood. Cherrywood wraps chicken in a rich, round, and fruity trim that's as nuanced as it is familiar and comforting. If you're feeling bold, mesquite wood will infuse the meat with a strong, on-the-nose smokiness.

Although smoking a whole chicken is a time-consuming affair, it's one worth engaging in. Just don't forget a cold beer or an iced tea to wash down your flavorful dinner.