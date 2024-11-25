Tasty bisque is a French dish with roots in the 17th century. Hailing from the coast, it's traditionally crafted with crustaceans like crayfish, crab, lobster, and shrimp. In order to achieve the distinct texture of the dish, chefs would grind the crustacean's shells into a paste, thereby lending a strong seafood flavor and thickening the dish.

While modern renditions stray from such a technique, you can use a roux or rice to thicken the bisque instead. Alongside, a mirepoix of carrots, onions, and celery adds flavor, boosted with a pour of booze like white wine, sherry, or brandy. The cream is often added towards the cooking conclusion — a common way to achieve the food's iconic velvety mouthfeel. To finish, the soup is strained, achieving a thick, yet smooth result. Bisques are typically garnished with the crustacean flesh, as well as herbs.

Seafood is undeniably the quintessential version of the soup, but the term "bisque" has expanded to include blended soups with variable compositions. Whether it's tomato or chicken bisque, the goal is a luxurious, smooth soup with a refined flavor.