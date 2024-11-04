The Canned Tomato Variety That Brings More Flavor To Any Dish
From hearty chili to creamy pasta to pesto caprese paninis, tomatoes are a central ingredient in many dishes and cuisines. Although a deliciously ripe vine-picked tomato is ideal, canned tomatoes are a convenient alternative, especially in the winter months, when it can be difficult to buy the best tomatoes out of season. Because canned tomatoes are packed at peak freshness, they maintain the same bright, savory, and sweet notes you get from a freshly plucked tomato. But what if you could enjoy another dimension of flavor in your canned tomatoes? Instead of opting for the standard can, try fire-roasted canned tomatoes in your next recipe.
Unlike regular canned tomatoes, fire-roasted varieties have been charred over a flame before the packing process begins. As they roast, the natural sugars in the tomatoes begin to caramelize, deepening their flavor for a richer and more complex taste. The smoldering fire imparts a smoky essence for a more well-rounded tapestry of flavors.
Fire-roasted canned tomatoes come in various forms — whole, crushed, and diced — making them a versatile option. Plus, the full-bodied flavor and aroma of fire-roasted canned tomatoes pair well with multiple provisions, ensuring you can use their smoldering bravado in any of your favorite tomato-based recipes. And these canned goods spare you the trouble of fire-roasting tomatoes yourself. So many wins in one can, it's hard to keep count.
Tips for using canned fire-roasted tomatoes
Canned tomatoes are renowned for their convenience, and fire-roasted varieties are no different. If possible, opt for cans with no sodium added. Too much can disrupt their garden-fresh taste and distract from the smoky prowess of the flame-licked goods. Some brands may include added spices and herbs like garlic, onion, or chili powder. To avoid doubling up on flavoring agents, check for added ingredients before you introduce them to your recipe.
Although fire-roasted canned tomatoes work in various tomato-centric dishes, they may not be the best option for dishes that rely on bright and zippy flavors. If your recipe is on the summery side, opt for regular canned tomatoes instead. The smoky tinned variety is best in dishes like spicy salsas, meaty chilis, cheesy pizzas, or breakfast shakshukas.
Fire-roasted canned tomatoes invite an exciting new layer of flavor into your favorite recipes. So next time you're making a meal that calls for tomatoes, shake up your routine with fire-roasted canned goods. And if it's wintertime — or you're just busy — remember: Even the Pasta Queen approves of canned tomatoes.