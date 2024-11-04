The Canned Tomato Variety That Brings More Flavor To Any Dish

From hearty chili to creamy pasta to pesto caprese paninis, tomatoes are a central ingredient in many dishes and cuisines. Although a deliciously ripe vine-picked tomato is ideal, canned tomatoes are a convenient alternative, especially in the winter months, when it can be difficult to buy the best tomatoes out of season. Because canned tomatoes are packed at peak freshness, they maintain the same bright, savory, and sweet notes you get from a freshly plucked tomato. But what if you could enjoy another dimension of flavor in your canned tomatoes? Instead of opting for the standard can, try fire-roasted canned tomatoes in your next recipe.

Unlike regular canned tomatoes, fire-roasted varieties have been charred over a flame before the packing process begins. As they roast, the natural sugars in the tomatoes begin to caramelize, deepening their flavor for a richer and more complex taste. The smoldering fire imparts a smoky essence for a more well-rounded tapestry of flavors.

Fire-roasted canned tomatoes come in various forms — whole, crushed, and diced — making them a versatile option. Plus, the full-bodied flavor and aroma of fire-roasted canned tomatoes pair well with multiple provisions, ensuring you can use their smoldering bravado in any of your favorite tomato-based recipes. And these canned goods spare you the trouble of fire-roasting tomatoes yourself. So many wins in one can, it's hard to keep count.