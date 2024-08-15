The Myth Behind The Invention Of Kellogg's Cereal

Cereal isn't supposed to be controversial, right? But in the late 1800s, cereal was seen as a radical cure for all sorts of ills. In particular, one of the inventors of Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, believed that bland food (like cereal) would help stop people from masturbating. So, was Kellogg's Corn Flakes invented specifically to prevent this act? Not entirely. While masturbation panic does play a role in this story, cereal was primarily seen as good for digestion.

As a Seventh-day Adventist, Kellogg was influenced by Christian theology. He was also trained as a medical doctor, and the combination of his faith and belief in science led him to develop some ... interesting theories. Kellogg believed there was a causal relationship between the food one consumed and sexual desire. As a proponent of the clean living movement, he emphasized temperance.

Kellogg thought people should avoid meat, spices, coffee, cigarettes, and sex — particularly masturbation. He believed that masturbation would lead to insanity and other problems, such as, but not limited to, "failure of mental capacity, fickleness, untrustworthiness ... shifty eyes ... and hysteria in females" (via JSTOR Daily). Kellogg suggested that bland cereal should be consumed as part of an "unstimulating" diet, as he wrote in his 1887 book "Plain Facts for Old and Young : Embracing the Natural History and Hygiene of Organic Life." According to the pseudoscientific theories Kellogg subscribed to, if you ate this kind of food, you would not be tempted to masturbate. However, Kellogg never marketed corn flakes for the purpose of stopping masturbation; the cereal was publicized for helping with indigestion.

